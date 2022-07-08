All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2022

The British Mortgage Awards took place at the Park Plaza Westminster, London yesterday, with 27 awards given.

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all.

Broker

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries

Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Broker: New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates

Broker: Large Loans sponsored by Metro Bank

Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance

Broker: Later Life Lending sponsored by LiveMore

Darren Johncock, HFMC Wealth

Broker: Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Sy Nathan, Dynamo

Broker: First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays

Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages

Broker: Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

Broker: Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris

Broker: General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Anais Middleton, Heron Financial

Broker: Overall sponsored by Danske Bank

Matt Tilbury, Just Mortgages

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance

Lender

Lender: Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Capita

Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale Bank

Lender: Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Achile Mayala, HSBC UK

Lender: Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates

Laura Underdown, HSBC UK

Lender: Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money

Business leader

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer

Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial

Business Leader: Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services

Business Leader: Conveyancer sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Nick Chadbourne, LMS

Business Leader: Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS

Louise Colley, Zurich

Business Leader: Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris

Business Leader: Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake, Coreco

Business Leader: Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Business Leader: Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Lisa Martin, TMA Club & Qualis

Business Leader: Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network

Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Even

John Cowan, Sesame Bankhall Group