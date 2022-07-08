All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2022

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all.
Broker
Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries
Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Broker: New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates
Broker: Large Loans sponsored by Metro Bank
Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance
Broker: Later Life Lending sponsored by LiveMore
Darren Johncock, HFMC Wealth
Broker: Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Broker: First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays
Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages
Broker: Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker
Broker: Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris
Broker: General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Anais Middleton, Heron Financial
Broker: Overall sponsored by Danske Bank
Matt Tilbury, Just Mortgages
Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance
Lender
Lender: Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Capita
Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale Bank
Lender: Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Achile Mayala, HSBC UK
Lender: Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Laura Underdown, HSBC UK
Lender: Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money
Business leader
Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer
Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial
Business Leader: Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services
Business Leader: Conveyancer sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Nick Chadbourne, LMS
Business Leader: Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS
Louise Colley, Zurich
Business Leader: Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris
Business Leader: Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Andrew Montlake, Coreco
Business Leader: Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Business Leader: Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Lisa Martin, TMA Club & Qualis
Business Leader: Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network
Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group
Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Even
John Cowan, Sesame Bankhall Group