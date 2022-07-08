You are here: Home - News -

All the winners of the British Mortgage Awards 2022

by:
  • 08/07/2022
  • 0
The British Mortgage Awards took place at the Park Plaza Westminster, London yesterday, with 27 awards given.

Here are the winners of the night. Congratulations to them all.

 

Broker

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries
Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Broker: New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates

 

Broker: Large Loans sponsored by Metro Bank
Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance

 

Broker: Later Life Lending sponsored by LiveMore
Darren Johncock, HFMC Wealth

 

Broker: Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Sy Nathan, Dynamo

 

Broker: First-time Buyer sponsored by Barclays
Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages

 

Broker: Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

 

Broker: Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris

 

Broker: General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Anais Middleton, Heron Financial

 

Broker: Overall sponsored by Danske Bank
Matt Tilbury, Just Mortgages

 

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance

 

Lender

Lender: Operations/Credit Risk sponsored by Capita
Katia Petlitskaya, Clydesdale Bank

 

Lender: Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Achile Mayala, HSBC UK

 

Lender: Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall Associates
Laura Underdown, HSBC UK

 

Lender: Head of Sales & National Accounts sponsored by Primis Mortgage Network
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money

 

Business leader

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by eConveyancer
Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial

 

Business Leader: Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services

 

Business Leader: Conveyancer sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Nick Chadbourne, LMS

 

Business Leader: Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by PMS
Louise Colley, Zurich

 

Business Leader: Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris

 

Business Leader: Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Andrew Montlake, Coreco

 

Business Leader: Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Business Leader: Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Lisa Martin, TMA Club & Qualis

 

Business Leader: Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network

 

Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame
Charles Morley, Metro Bank

 

Business Leader: Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

 

Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Even
John Cowan, Sesame Bankhall Group

