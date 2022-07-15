You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS chief urges Tory candidates to honor new homes target

by:
  • 15/07/2022
  • 0
Leeds BS chief urges Tory candidates to honor new homes target
In a letter to candidates for the Conservative Party leadership, the Leeds Building Society chief executive Richard Fearon said those seeking to become prime minister must each promise to stick to a target of building 300,000 new homes each year to help ease shortages.

The party’s manifesto from 2019 included targets of building a million more homes during the current parliament and 300,000 homes a year by the middle of this decade. The last time that many homes were built in a year was 1977,  the mutual said.

Fearon (pictured), wrote: “We regularly see first-time buyers and those trying to move up the property ladder facing huge challenges in achieving their home ownership ambitions. There are lots of factors at play but the lack of housing supply remains a major obstacle and it needs the government to be loud and clear in its commitment in overcoming it.

“We’ve seen increasing talk about the need to focus house building only in specific areas but diluting the overarching target sends the wrong signal: this is a crisis that requires big and bold ambition.”

His letter also warned that the anticipated end of the Help to Buy scheme would shrink available support for first-time buyers and, coupled with the current cost-of-living crisis, would make it even more difficult for would-be buyers to pay for a mortgage.

“We are entering a considerable period of economic uncertainty with average household incomes getting squeezed tighter than we’ve seen for decades. Supporting our housing infrastructure would create valuable growth opportunities for the country, create jobs and give hope for the millions of people unable to make home ownership a reality,” the letter said.

He also pointed out that the housing targets, if met, were forecast to generate £14.2bn of economic activity and create 260,000 new jobs.

Leeds said it had helped more than 20,000 first-time buyers onto the property ladder last year.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.