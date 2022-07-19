You are here: Home - News -

MBT adds MFS to affordability platform

  • 19/07/2022
Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has added Market Financial Solutions (MFS) to its MBT Affordability platform.

MBT Affordability, which claims to feature the largest panel of residential and buy-to-let (BTL) lenders of any affordability platform, will now also include calculations direct from MFS.

Earlier this year, MFS launched a BTL proposition focusing on complex cases with specialist requirements.

MFS is able to lend on a range of property types, including unlimited size houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) of up to 30 units, as well as holiday and student lets. MFS also lends to foreign nationals, including those with no UK footprint.

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “A growing number of property investors are looking to more complex investments, like HMOs, MUFBs and holiday lets. Understanding the options for mortgages on these properties can be complicated as lenders each have their own way of assessing income and calculating affordability. So, technology is crucial in helping brokers to navigate the market and understand the best options for their clients.

“At MBT, we offer the most comprehensive BTL affordability calculator available, with nearly 70 lenders, including those with specific expertise in more specialist types of investment. MFS is one such lender, providing brokers with options to place even the most complex of investment cases. This integration will provide brokers with more opportunities to identify the best affordability options for their landlord clients, who are traditionally keen on achieving the best available leverage on their investment.”

Mike Cook, chief mortgage officer at MFS, said: “We’ve already received great broker feedback on our BTL proposition and we have an ambitious growth mindset. One of our strengths is flexible interest cover ratio (ICR) and large loan sizes to makes cases fit, and this matches MBT’s unique strength of using a whole batch of lenders’ affordability calculators in real time, to compare what lenders can offer. “

