Specialist lenders OSB Group joins ASTL

Bridging

  • 30/09/2022
Specialist lending group OSB Group, which includes Precise Mortgages, InterBay and Kent Reliance, has become the latest member of the Association of Short-Term Lenders (ASTL).

The ASTL has over 40 members and aims to “protect and promote the interest of its members and to give confidence to all parties who transact business with them”.

Members have to adhere to a code of conduct, which include acting in a professional manner, disclosing all costs and fees up front, not charging non-refundable fees which could be seen as “excessive”, following up customer complaints and not issuing terms or charge fees where they do not expect to lend.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, is due to speak at the ASTL’s annual conference on 20 October, where he will deliver a lender’s view on the short-term finance market.

Moloney said: “We are delighted that the OSB Group has joined the ASTL. The short-term lending market has grown in strength and reputation under the guidance of the ASTL, which remains the leading trade association for lenders in the sector.

“This market has a great opportunity to provide finance solutions for an even wider group of customers, but it can only make the most of the opportunity if it continues to maintain high standards of customer focus and transparency and we are looking forward to playing an active role with the ASTL in helping to achieve this.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome OSB Group as the latest lender to join the ASTL. We now have more than 40 lender members, representing the vast majority of recognisable brands in the short-term property lending market.

“OSB Group is a large, influential player that will help to give us a stronger voice in promoting the sector, engaging with policy makers and upholding standards.”

