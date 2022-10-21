LendInvest internally promotes duo to commercial director and bridging head

Specialist lender LendInvest has appointed Sophie Mitchell-Charman as commercial director and Leanne Ardron as head of bridging in its commercial team.

In her role as commercial director, Mitchell-Charman will create and implement the commercial strategy to develop the lending side of the business.

She will also work with the credit, product and funding teams to develop distribution and achieve its product growth plans, which includes the launch of residential mortgages in the near term.

Ardron will oversee the bridging business at the firm, with her remit to grow the bridging product, spearhead strategy and product innovation.

Mitchell-Charman has worked at LendInvest for over five years, initially joining as a business development manager and then taking on the role of sales director.

Prior to that she worked at Mint Property Finance as a BDM for over a year and before that was a BDM at Bridgebank Capital for around 12 months.

Ardron has worked at LendInvest for around a decade, joining as director of operations and then becoming sales director for bridging, development and buy to let.

Before joining the firm she worked at Montello as a manager and previously worked at open Home Loans as a new business case manager.

Mitchell-Charman said: “I’m excited to be taking on this role and driving our commercial strategy at such a pivotal time. At LendInvest we see market headwinds as an opportunity to support our customers in new and innovative ways, which is what the team are focusing on right now.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to have been nominated for five awards at this year’s NACFB, particularly for the socially responsible category which we care so much about and are committed to focusing on. The hard work across the lending side of the business to ensure great customer service and constant innovation has really been recognised this year.”

Ardron added: “With a long established reputation as a market leading lender, LendInvest has continued to lead the way with fantastic technology and expert people who are skilled and knowledgeable in all areas. Despite the challenges over the past few years, we are proud to have remained open for business, and delivered for our customers.

“This new role is one I am delighted to be taking on, as we continue to innovate on the short-term lending side and provide tailored products that our customers need.”