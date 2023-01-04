You are here: Home - News -

News

PM Sunak pledges to ‘halve inflation’ this year

by:
  • 04/01/2023
  • 0
PM Sunak pledges to ‘halve inflation’ this year
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to halve inflation and grow the economy this year.

In a speech today where he set out his priorities for 2023, Sunak said since becoming Prime Minister the government had made progress in stabilising the economy and people’s mortgage rates. 

Going forward, he detailed five plans for this year. This included halving inflation in 2023 to “ease the cost of living and give people financial security”, growing the economy and creating better paid jobs across the country. 

He also said he would reduce national debt, cut NHS waiting lists and pass laws to prevent illegal migration. 

Sunak added: “Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not. 

“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.” 

Sunak also mentioned the government’s plan to have all children continue to study maths until they are 18. He said this would give people confidence with their finances, “to find the best mortgage deal or savings rate” as well as the ability to do their jobs better and get paid more. 

He said the plans for each of the five goals would be announced in full in the coming months. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

