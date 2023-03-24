You are here: Home - News -

Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2023 finalists revealed

  • 24/03/2023
Mortgage Solution is proud to share the shortlist for 2023's Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards

The event will return to the esteemed Guildhall in London on 9 June.

There are 17 awards up for grabs this year, with brokers and lenders, big and small, celebrated.

Watch the video below as Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, talks through the shortlist.

 

Please find the full list below, congratulations to all our finalists.

Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

L&C Mortgages

MAB New Homes Mortgages

Meridian Mortgages

 

Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending (inc. Buy to Let) sponsored by OSB Group

Commercial Trust

OpenDoor Mortgages

SPF Private Clients

 

Best Broker for Customer Service

Alexander Hall Associates

SPF Private Clients

The Finance Planning Group

 

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (five advisers and under) sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

Frost Wealth Management

Jubilee Finance

LIFT-Mortgages

OpenDoor Mortgages

 

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (six to 25 advisers)

MAB New Homes Mortgages

Springtide Capital

Zing Mortgages

 

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26 to 75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Alexander Hall Associates

Meridian Mortgages

SPF Private Clients

The Finance Planning Group

 

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers)

John Charcol

L&C Mortgages

Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Best Larger Lender – Over £1bn in lending

Halifax Intermediaries

HSBC UK

Nationwide Building Society

 

Best Medium Lender – £100m to £1bn in lending

Newcastle Intermediaries

The Mortgage Lender

The Nottingham for Intermediaries

 

Best Smaller Lender – up to £100m in lending

Buckinghamshire Building Society

Mansfield Building Society

MPowered Mortgages

Teachers for Intermediaries

 

Best Lender for Service

Accord Mortgages

Halifax Intermediaries

Nationwide Building Society

 

Best Lender for Later Life Lending

Hodge

LiveMore

Scottish Widows Bank

 

Best Lender for Buy to Let

Accord Mortgages

BM Solutions

The Mortgage Works

 

Best Specialist Lender

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Pepper Money

Kensington Mortgages

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

 

Business Development Manager of the Year

Terry Cade – Halifax Intermediaries

Laura Carr – HSBC UK

Sanya Starling – Nationwide Building Society & The Mortgage Works

 

Best Lender for Green Innovation

Halifax Intermediaries

NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Nationwide Building Society

 

Best National Network Partner Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Announced on the day

 

