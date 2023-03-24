Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2023 finalists revealed

The event will return to the esteemed Guildhall in London on 9 June.
There are 17 awards up for grabs this year, with brokers and lenders, big and small, celebrated.
Watch the video below as Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, talks through the shortlist.
Please find the full list below, congratulations to all our finalists.
Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
L&C Mortgages
MAB New Homes Mortgages
Meridian Mortgages
Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending (inc. Buy to Let) sponsored by OSB Group
Commercial Trust
OpenDoor Mortgages
SPF Private Clients
Best Broker for Customer Service
Alexander Hall Associates
SPF Private Clients
The Finance Planning Group
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (five advisers and under) sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries
Frost Wealth Management
Jubilee Finance
LIFT-Mortgages
OpenDoor Mortgages
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (six to 25 advisers)
MAB New Homes Mortgages
Springtide Capital
Zing Mortgages
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26 to 75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Alexander Hall Associates
Meridian Mortgages
SPF Private Clients
The Finance Planning Group
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers)
John Charcol
L&C Mortgages
Mortgage Advice Bureau
Best Larger Lender – Over £1bn in lending
Halifax Intermediaries
HSBC UK
Nationwide Building Society
Best Medium Lender – £100m to £1bn in lending
Newcastle Intermediaries
The Mortgage Lender
The Nottingham for Intermediaries
Best Smaller Lender – up to £100m in lending
Buckinghamshire Building Society
Mansfield Building Society
MPowered Mortgages
Teachers for Intermediaries
Best Lender for Service
Accord Mortgages
Halifax Intermediaries
Nationwide Building Society
Best Lender for Later Life Lending
Hodge
LiveMore
Scottish Widows Bank
Best Lender for Buy to Let
Accord Mortgages
BM Solutions
The Mortgage Works
Best Specialist Lender
Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Pepper Money
Kensington Mortgages
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Business Development Manager of the Year
Terry Cade – Halifax Intermediaries
Laura Carr – HSBC UK
Sanya Starling – Nationwide Building Society & The Mortgage Works
Best Lender for Green Innovation
Halifax Intermediaries
NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Nationwide Building Society
Best National Network Partner Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Announced on the day