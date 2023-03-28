Gove says he will apply ‘vice-like grip’ to builders’ ‘nether regions’ if contracts not signed

The response came from topical questions to the Department for Levelling in the House of Commons yesterday.

The Department for Levelling Up said that around 43 developers have signed its cladding remediation contracts, up from 39 the week previously.

The contracts state the developers need to take responsibility for “all necessary works” to fix life-threatening fire safety defects for buildings over 11 metres that were built and refurbished in the last 30 years.

Gove confirmed that developers who fail to fix buildings will be prevented from carrying out major developments or will be prevented from getting building control sign-offs. The regulation is expected to come into force by early summer.

Government is ‘impactful, effective and focused’

Shadow Secretary of Levelling Up Lisa Nandy claimed that Gove’s flagship Levelling Up fund had only been able to get eight per cent of funds out of the door.

Gove pointed to the Spring Budget where £400m was put aside for Levelling Up partnerships.

He continued that constituencies had “received support, had projects delivered and seen change delivered”.

He also confirmed that the Department for Levelling Up was planning to bring forward legislation to reform leasehold.