You are here: Home - News -

News

Lendlease, London Square and Telford Homes latest to sign government cladding contracts

by:
  • 23/03/2023
  • 0
Lendlease, London Square and Telford Homes latest to sign government cladding contracts
Building developers Lendlease, London Square and Telford have all signed cladding remediation contracts issued by the government, bringing the number of developers who have signed to 43.

The Department for Levelling UP confirmed last week that 39 developers had signed contracts, having given them a six-week deadline at the end of January to sign.

The contracts mandate that the developers have to take responsibility for “all necessary works” to “address life-critical fire safety defects” for buildings over 11 metres built and refurbished in the last 30 years.

Residents have also got to be informed about progress and taxpayers will be revised for funding spent on remediating buildings.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said that plans on how it would target builders who fail to sign 0r comply with remediation contracts would be outlined this week.

Who are the developers?

Lendlease is an Australia-headquartered real estate company, with operations in China, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the US.

The company said that it had made a £114m provision to remediate cladding, which mainly related to buildings inherited through the purchase of Crosby Homes, a British developer, in 2005.

It added that prior to signing the contract a team was already working with building owners to assess responsibility and resolve remediation problems.

A Lendlease spokesperson said: “As a responsible global developer and investor we’ve always maintained that leaseholders shouldn’t be held liable for remediation costs and advocated for an industry-wide solution encompassing all of the supply chain.

“This decision follows a thorough and diligent corporate governance process to ensure it has been given the detailed consideration it deserves in the context of our global business.”

London Square was founded in 2010 and has a development pipeline of over £2bn.

The firm mainly focuses on the capital and its surrounding areas with developments of 50 to 500 homes with prices from £200,000 to £4m plus.

A London Square spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have signed the remediation contract with the DLUHC. Our lawyers had made it clear to the legal team for DLUHC that the standard agreement we had been sent was inappropriate and not relevant to London Square.

“We have never had any cladding or fire safety issues yet remain totally committed to the pledge signed last year that leaseholders should not have to pay for any costs associated with fire safety remediation work and our agreement needed to reflect this.”

They continued that it was “deeply disheartening” that 30 minutes after the government announced the list of non-compliant developers, the DLUHC’s legal team conceded to London Square that the agreement needed to be modified.

“It is also very disappointing that the government’s handling of the matter has discredited our excellent track record for building high quality homes and we have had to defend our reputation as a result,” they added.

Telford Homes was founded in 2002 and is also a London-focused developer and specialists in build to rent developments.

A Telford Homes spokesperson confirmed that they had signed the contract.

Broadthorpe Limited has also been added to the list, and is the parent company for William Davis Homes. The latter was reported to be on the list when it was first announced.

 

Developers who have signed the contract:

  1. Allison Homes Group Limited
  2. Ballymore Limited
  3. Barratt Developments PLC
  4. Bellway PLC
  5. Bewley Group Limited
  6. Bloor Investments Limited
  7. Broadthorpe Limited (parent company for William Davis Homes)
  8. Cala Group (Holdings) Limited
  9. Canary Wharf Group PLC
  10. C.G. Fry and Son Limited
  11. Churchill Retirement PLC
  12. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
  13. Croudace Homes Group Limited
  14. Fairview Holdings Limited
  15. Frasers Property (UK) Ltd
  16. Grosvenor Group Limited
  17. Hill Holdings Limited
  18. Hopkins Home Group Limited
  19. Jelson Holdings Limited
  20. Keepmoat Limited
  21. Land Securities Group PLC
  22. Lendlease Europe Holdings Limited
  23. Lifestory Holdings Limited (also covers Anthology Group)
  24. London Square Development (Holdings) Limited
  25. McCarthy & Stone Limited
  26. Miller Homes Limited
  27. MJ Gleeson PLC
  28. Morgan Sindall Group PLC (parent company for Lovell and Muse)
  29. Morris Homes Group Limited
  30. Persimmon Public Limited Company
  31. Redrow PLC
  32. Rowland Group Limited
  33. Sorbon Group Limited (parent company for Shanly Homes)
  34. St Modwen Group Holdings Company Limited
  35. Story Homes Limited
  36. Strata Homes Group Limited
  37. Taylor Wimpey PLC
  38. Telford Homes Limited
  39. The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
  40. The British Land Company PLC
  41. Tilia Homes Limited
  42. Vistry Group PLC
  43. Weston Group PLC

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.