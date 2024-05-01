You are here: Home - News -

News

AI is ‘not going away’, says Koodoo, as tech achieves 94% CeMAP score

by:
  • 01/05/2024
  • 0
AI is ‘not going away’, says Koodoo, as tech achieves 94% CeMAP score
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not a “hype” or “fad” and is “not going away”, fintech and mortgage advice firm Koodoo said.

Speaking at its AI Decoded event today, Andrei Lebed (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Koodoo, announced its AI tool had been improved to pass the CeMAP exam with an average score of 94%, higher than the previous average of 70%. 

The Koodoo large language model (LLM) was designed to support the advice process by answering mortgage questions comprehensively. 

The firm said this was not expected to replace human advisers, but “underpin the ability to empower” them when advising. 

The improved capability of its LLM made it more reliable and would give advisers confidence, Lebed said. 

An LLM is technology that can recognise and generate text and is sometimes used to power chatbots. 

Lebed said: “At Koodoo, we’re more convinced than ever that with the right approach, our AI can excel in structured, data-heavy exams and complex data processing. However, real-life scenarios are far more complex than any paper exam.

“That’s why our mission is to equip human advisers with top-tier tools that allow them to focus on what truly matters – engaging with clients, understanding their unique needs, and delivering tailored advice.”

He added: “Thanks to the enhanced reliability and precision of our AI applications, we’re seeing more effective decision-making, fewer mistakes in interpreting mortgage data, better support for our advisers, and, most importantly, happier customers.” 

 

 

Getting on board with AI 

Lebed said companies should be investing in upskilling employees to use generative AI to “hack their productivity”, adding that there were practical ways this could be done. 

Generative AI is technology that uses images, video, text and synthetic data to create content. 

Lebed predicted there would be a move away from more simplistic chatbots to full AI agents for assistance, with tools that would produce text, images and video and be powered by speaking instead of typing. 

He said AI agents did not only have the ability to give and summarise information, but could also perform tasks. 

Lebed used Klarna as an example, mentioning the firm’s decision to stop hiring customer service assistants after its AI tool managed two-thirds of queries and received favourable customer feedback. 

Mansi Behl, lead mortgage and protection consultant at Koodoo, shared her experience and said the use of AI had “saved a lot of time”. 

She said it helped the firm “massively” and allowed them to spend more time speaking with clients. 

Jess Bateson, commercial and operations director at Koodoo, said it was helpful that the firm had its own mortgage advisers, as it allowed the firm to work its tech through any pain points. 

Lebed said he wanted Koodoo to become the first 99% digital broker in the UK, with 1% of activity dedicated to relationship building, final checks and soft skills, but said the firm was not yet in a position to do this.

When asked if its technology could potentially exclude less-tech-savvy people, Bateson said the current mortgage process was “quite baffling” and “a little bit challenging” and Koodoo wanted to make the process more seamless. 

Lebed said AI could be leveraged to make the process of identifying vulnerability more consistent. 

 

Enhancing the mortgage process 

Lebed said early-stage mortgage borrowers were not “served well” by existing rate comparison processes, and some applications dropped off or had to be restarted because of missing information. 

Koodoo then announced the launch of its mortgage in principle (MIP) chatbot, which will go live next week. 

It gives detailed responses to mortgage questions submitted by customers and can provide an estimate of how much they will be able to borrow. 

Lebed said this could improve borrower understanding and the early mortgage process. 

The MIP certificate can then be shared with an estate agent or builder. 

The tool has been developed to ensure it does not cross the advice boundary, Lebed said, as it does not give advice or make recommendations even when prompted. 

Lebed said: “What we’ve been worried about at Koodoo is if we put this in front of customers and we have regulated mortgage advisers, how do we make sure that this doesn’t accidentally try to do too much? How do we make sure it doesn’t pass the interaction trigger and actually provide advice to customers?” 

“Specific guardrails” have been put in place so the tool will always encourage customers to seek advice, Lebed said. 

 

Work with Fluent 

Discussing Koodoo’s partnership with Fluent Money, giving the advice firm access to its call checking tool, Koodoo said the firm was now able to screen and assess calls within 5-15 minutes. 

The process previously took 1-2 hours for an hour-long phone call, and Fluent Money is now able to assess 100% of calls with an accuracy of 92.9%. 

The tool flags any cues that the broker has missed or failed to follow up on, such as potential vulnerabilities. 

It also scores each interaction a broker has with a client. 

Jon Painter, chief executive of loan provider Oakbrook Finance, also spoke about its pilot of Koodoo’s document checking tool for income verification. 

He said this had made a “massive improvement” to the firm’s operations. It said the old process took “1-2 hours” because customers had to submit information more than once to get it right. 

Since using Koodoo’s technology, Oakbrook Finance has achieved a 98% first-time-right completion rate for documents. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.