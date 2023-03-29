Airbnb registration scheme on the way

Homeowners in England who rent out their properties on Airbnb or other short-term accommodation websites will be required to register on a database under Government plans.

The scheme will make it easier for local councils to deal with complaints about problematic guests such as those who make excessive noise or indulge in drunken or disorderly behaviour. Where a particular property proved “problematic”, the local council could take action against guests and owners.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was questioned on the issue of Airbnb guests causing a nuisance to local residents at an event in Chelmsford in Essex this week.

He said: “Let me take that away. I’ve got a feeling we are looking at that, from memory.”

Sunak said he recognised that disruptive Airbnb guests were “enormously frustrating” for neighbours.

Scotland already has a Airbnb licence scheme in place.

‘A huge win’ for the industry

Andy Fenner, CEO of the Short Term Accommodation Association (STAA), which represents holiday let and Airbnb owners, said: “This is a fantastic step forward for the short-term rental industry. We have long been campaigning for a national registration scheme so we see this as a huge win.

“Tens of thousands of hosts will be celebrating this announcement too. The vast majority of holiday let owners are small businesses, not casual landlords, working hard to give themselves a better retirement. A registration scheme will create a hostile environment for the small number of low quality and poorly managed properties that give the industry a bad name.

“We believe this is the first step on the road to setting the nation’s short-term rental industry apart as a world leader, which will also help underline its value to UK tourism and the economy.”