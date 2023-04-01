You are here: Home - News -

News

Government planning to use Lego to solve housebuilding crisis

by:
  • 01/04/2023
  • 0
Government planning to use Lego to solve housebuilding crisis
The Department for Levelling Up has announced it will begin using Lego to design and roll-out pre-fabricated new builds to help address the housing shortage in the UK.

The new initiative, starting from today 1 April, will see the government acting as a go-between for some of the largest housebuilders in the UK and the toy maker.

The UK is facing a housing shortage, with Centre for Cities figures from February indicating that there was a backlog of 4.3 million homes from the national housing market.

The government had previously set a housebuilding target of 300,000 new homes per year but was rumoured to be dropping the target at the end of last year, much to the furore of property professionals.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Flora Pilo, said that the meetings so far had been “very productive”, noting that it could be a boon to the self-build market.

“The pre-fabricated kits will be so easy for builders to bring out and for people to put together. They can be smaller properties, so someone could put it together themselves, but for higher rise properties we do recommend construction expertise and for people to follow the manual,” they added.

They continued that special work was being put into the flooring, partially to ensure energy efficiency to meet prospective EPC legislation, but also to prevent pain as stepping on Lego is “notoriously painful”.

The spokesperson added that there would be a range of colours and “themes” available, with borrowers with larger deposits able to go for a Star Wars, Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter pre-fabricated property.

The spokesperson would not be drawn on whether using Lego would lower heightened material costs that had stymied building in the UK.

The Treasury said that there would be cross-over with its childcare plans announced in the Budget, with options for parents to enroll their children in “building block” focus groups so they could share their expertise with the government in exchange for a “consulting fee” to pay for childcare.

In honour of the new scheme, the government department will be renamed the Department of Legoing Up.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.