The Department for Levelling Up has announced it will begin using Lego to design and roll-out pre-fabricated new builds to help address the housing shortage in the UK.

The new initiative, starting from today 1 April, will see the government acting as a go-between for some of the largest housebuilders in the UK and the toy maker.

The UK is facing a housing shortage, with Centre for Cities figures from February indicating that there was a backlog of 4.3 million homes from the national housing market.

The government had previously set a housebuilding target of 300,000 new homes per year but was rumoured to be dropping the target at the end of last year, much to the furore of property professionals.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Flora Pilo, said that the meetings so far had been “very productive”, noting that it could be a boon to the self-build market.

“The pre-fabricated kits will be so easy for builders to bring out and for people to put together. They can be smaller properties, so someone could put it together themselves, but for higher rise properties we do recommend construction expertise and for people to follow the manual,” they added.

They continued that special work was being put into the flooring, partially to ensure energy efficiency to meet prospective EPC legislation, but also to prevent pain as stepping on Lego is “notoriously painful”.

The spokesperson added that there would be a range of colours and “themes” available, with borrowers with larger deposits able to go for a Star Wars, Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter pre-fabricated property.

The spokesperson would not be drawn on whether using Lego would lower heightened material costs that had stymied building in the UK.

The Treasury said that there would be cross-over with its childcare plans announced in the Budget, with options for parents to enroll their children in “building block” focus groups so they could share their expertise with the government in exchange for a “consulting fee” to pay for childcare.

In honour of the new scheme, the government department will be renamed the Department of Legoing Up.