You are here: Home - News -

News

‘No conveyancer can be expected to advise on environmental risks of the future’, says Conveyancing Association

by:
  • 25/04/2023
  • 0
‘No conveyancer can be expected to advise on environmental risks of the future’, says Conveyancing Association
Conveyancers can advise on present environmental issues but not future problems, a trade body has said.

The Law Society, the independent professional body for solicitors in England and Wales, has launched its “milestone climate change guidance”, which follows on from its commitment to its climate resolutions in 2021.

The guidance provides support for solicitors and law firms on how to manage their business in a way “which is consistent with the transition to net zero”.

It also offers guidance on greenwashing, climate change impacts on physical risks and climate legal risks, issues on the interplay of legal advice, climate change and solicitors’ professional duties and issues that may arise from the solicitor-client relationships in the contract of climate change.

The trade body said that further sector-specific guidance would be published in due course.

 

Guidance ‘changes nothing’ for conveyancers

Beth Rudolf, director of delivery at the Conveyancing Association, said the guidance “in effect, this changes nothing”.

She explained that the Law Society Conveyancing Handbook has “made it clear” ever since the environmental legislation of the 1990s, that as well as the risk of contamination the conveyancer should advise a buyer on environmental issues which may concern them.

“A quick review of the UK Finance Lender’s handbook shows what lenders are concerned about. However, no conveyancer can be expected to advise on environmental risks of the future, as we are neither environmental experts nor Nostradamus,” Rudolf noted.

She added: “We believe the following information, identified by the Upfront Information Group of the Home Buying and Selling Group, would impact the average consumer’s transactional decision.

“Existing environmental products, which we understand are undertaken on 98 per cent of the purchase transactions, will provide the information on what issues the buyer or lender should take advice on from the relevant expert.”

This includes contaminated land identified on the property, the garden or next to property, high risk of flooding in the past five years, radon gas or other heath effects impacting the geology of the property or garden, mining or types of fracking within 20 metres of the property or garden, man-made items built or within planning application within 300 metres of the property or natural ground stability issues within 25 metres of the property.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 27, 2023
Fontwell Park Racecourse, West Sussex

IMLA Intermediary Expo 2023

May 10, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.