Fintel makes investment into fintech firm Plannr

Fintel, the parent company of Defaqto and SimplyBiz, has made an investment into financial technology company Plannr.

The investment was made through Fintel Labs, which aims to “foster innovation in the sector through supporting emerging financial technology”.

Plannr offers specialist customer relationship management (CRM) for financial advisers, planners and wealth managers.

The company has been running for around a year with a test group of advisers and is preparing for a full scale launch.

Fintel made the investment to support Plannr’s “ambitious growth plans and roadmap” and plans to integrate the technology into its financial planning software, Defaqto Engage.

This will allow advisers to save customer data, make workflows, conduct financial planning and cash flow analysis, build suitability reports, and publish to a dedicated customer portal.

Matt Timmins, joint CEO of Fintel, said: “Plannr represents the best of modern thinking and cutting-edge development. The technology has been designed by advisers and crafted by the skilled developers at Plannr to be beautifully intuitive, easy to use, and infinitely scalable.

“Plannr’s powerful CRM capability has the potential to unlock important efficiencies, streamlining the advice journey and improving suitability for consumers. We look forward to delivering better outcomes for everyone.”

Gareth Thompson, Plannr’s founder and CEO, added: ‘’We are delighted to be working with Fintel as we develop the future of financial planning CRM. Fintel’s reputation for innovation and its unrivalled market reach makes it a perfect partner as we refine and scale our offering to define a new era of financial planning CRM. ‘’