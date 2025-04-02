Market Financial Solutions cuts bridging rates; MHBS and Suffolk BS add products – round-up

Market Financial Solutions has lowered rates across its bridging and Bridge Fusion ranges.

Residential single loans will begin from 0.75% and large residential, semi-commercial and commercial loans will start at 0.85%.

Standard Bridge Fusion, which is a hybrid of bridging loan and longer-term buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages with terms of 24-36 months, will begin from 4.79% plus the base rate for residential properties.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “With the Spring Statement behind us and the new stamp duty thresholds in place, the market is ready to get back to business as usual. As a result, it felt like the ideal time to cut rates and help to maintain the positive momentum that has been building so far this year.

“With price reductions across some of our most popular products, I’m sure that brokers will find significant value in these new rates, and we are expecting demand to surge in the weeks ahead. As ever, we’ll continue to look for ways to improve our offering and ensure that the unique needs of borrowers and brokers are being met, no matter what challenges the current investment landscape throws at us.”

MHBS launches variable rates and enhances five-year deals

Market Harborough Building Society has launched a two-year variable rate deal and enhanced five-year deals with updated early repayment charges (ERCs).

The two-year variable rate is available across its residential and let solutions with an ERC of 2% in year one and 1% in year two.

Iain Smith, Market Harborough Building Society’s head of mortgage distribution, said: “Off the back of us announcing another strong financial year in 2024, we’ve made some enhancements to our product offering. After listening to feedback from our brokers, these latest changes mean that our range of specialist lending solutions for loans up to £5m are now even more accessible for clients wanting the flexibility of a variable rate deal or lower early repayment charges.

“Our promise to be Best for Brokers remains as firm as ever, and we’re always looking for ways to make it even easier for brokers to place their cases. We’re continuing to adapt and shape our product offering to suit the changing needs of clients in the current economic environment.”

Suffolk BS launches three-year expat deals

Suffolk Building Society has brought out a duo of expat mortgages, a residential and a BTL deal.

Both deals are a fixed rate of 5.49%, and the fixed rates can be used for purchase and remortgages.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) is 80% and the maximum loan amount is £2m for expat residential and £1m for BTL.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediaries at Suffolk Building Society, said: “We know that many customers are looking for financial stability and these products do just that, without tying borrowers in for longer than they may feel comfortable.

“Expectations are that rates will begin to fall over the next couple of years, so borrowers may feel that a five-year fix is too long and a two-year deal isn’t quite long enough. We believe our three-year expat deals are in the Goldilocks zone, being ‘just right’ for this type of borrower.”