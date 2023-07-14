You are here: Home - News -

News

Interest-only mortgage searches rise as borrowers seek to cut costs – Legal and General

by: Noora Ismail
  • 14/07/2023
  • 0
Interest-only mortgage searches rise as borrowers seek to cut costs – Legal and General
Data released by Legal and General revealed that the most common search term on its Ignite platform in June was interest-only mortgages, up by 53 per cent on the previous month.

 

The firm said this suggested that borrowers are potentially seeking to reduce monthly outgoings temporarily while rates remain high.

Buyers and homeowners are also looking for other ways to save on costs, reflected by a 40 per cent increase in searches for Help to Buy. The scheme ended on 31 March 2023, but there is a clear demand for similar opportunities.

In line with buyers exploring alternative options, searches in relation to right to buy and right to acquire increased by 17 per cent in June, while ex-local authority property searches rose by 29 per cent.

Despite affordability concerns and economic uncertainty, demand from first-time buyers saw an increase in June’s search figures from May by 14 per cent. Affordability searches increased by 21 per cent and minimum income requirement searches rose by 17 per cent.

The firm said this hinted at resilience among potential homeowners, despite economic uncertainty.

 

Interest from landlords and overseas investors holds up

Legal and General said the private rental sector was bolstering mortgage market activity as landlords continue to benefit from rent increases.

Searches for ‘multi-unit freehold blocks’ increased by 32 per cent and top slicing searches, where a buy-to-let lender factors in the borrower’s personal income to make up any shortfall from rent to secure a loan, rose by 49 per cent. However, there has also been a 38 per cent uplift in searches for rental income, pointing to a desire to maximise on this.

Searches on behalf of overseas buyers increased by 16 per cent, and those with permanent right to reside or indefinite leave to remain increased by 38 per cent. Legal and General said this suggested that overseas buyers were still interested in the UK property market.

Jodie White, head of mortgage products and transformation at Legal and General Technology, said: “It’s clear that the mortgage market remains robust despite ongoing issues with affordability, rising interest rates and stubborn inflation. It’s positive to see that market activity is still being driven by specific sectors including buy-to-let, overseas buyers, and by increased demand for particular property types.

“During this time, it’s vitally important that advisers implement new technologies to best manage demand for mortgage advice across various sectors. Advice is incredibly important right now and advisers have a crucial role to play supporting buyers and ensuring they have access to the full range of options available to them.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Noora Ismail

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.