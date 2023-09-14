Paradigm launches exclusive partnership with Enable Services

Mortgage, protection and compliance service proposition Paradigm has struck an exclusive partnership with Enable Services, who aid clients in improving the home’s energy efficiency.

Member firms will be able to work with, and refer to, Enable to offer clients access to services including EPC assessments, home energy reports and retrofit assessments.

Enable can work with clients to see if they are eligible for free government and utility company grants and funding to improve energy efficiency of their properties.

The firm has a nationwide team who undertake EPC assessments, home energy reports and retrofit assessments, and it also has a surveying arm which Paradigm member firms can refer clients to.

Emphasis on energy and EPC

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm, said that there was more focus on energy efficiency of homes, especially in the rental sector where minimum levels are expected in the future.

“Indeed, all homeowners who have properties with EPC ratings below C are, in all likelihood, going to need to improve these ratings in the future, and there is an obvious benefit for doing this sooner rather than later in terms of reducing energy bills,” he noted.

Howes continued that advisers were “increasingly addressing these requirements with clients”, especially landlords, and they want to offer services and products to assess current EPCs, possible improvements and funding channels.

This is why the firm had teamed up with Enable as it offers funding information and a surveying arm.

Howes said: “This is a very important part of the mortgage and property market now if we are to embrace the green requirements for our homes and our planet, and is an area which is going to need trusted experts in their field in order to support clients.

“This option goes one step further as securing grant funding unlocks the objections to any funding issues clients may have. We’re therefore very pleased to be announcing this exclusive arrangement and looking forward to introducing Enable to our member firms as a new potential opportunity and revenue stream,” he added.

Equipping advisers for evolution

Joe Miller, CEO at Enable Services, said: “In a challenging market and against the backdrop of the current cost of living crisis, this partnership couldn’t come at a better time.

“By combining Paradigm’s expertise with our specialised services at Enable, including access to grant funding for energy efficiency improvements and professional property insights through home surveying, we are equipping mortgage advisers with the tools they need to navigate this evolving landscape.”

He continued: “Ultimately, this partnership isn’t just about our businesses; it’s about delivering real value to Paradigm’s customers, making people’s homes warmer and more affordable. I’m confident that together we can make a positive impact, empowering property owners and buyers to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and increase the value of their asset.”