Perenna partners with Stonebridge and MAB ahead of panel launch

  • 10/11/2023
Long-term mortgage provider Perenna has partnered with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Stonebridge ahead of the launch of its broker panel.

The panel is scheduled for launch at the beginning of 2024.

Perenna received its full banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority in September and began an exclusive pilot phase with L&C Mortgages.

Perenna’s mortgage fixes the interest rate for the full term of the loan. Borrowers can take out a mortgage up to six times the value of their income and no age caps apply to the term of the loan. Early repayment charges are in place for the first five years.

Head of product, proposition and distribution, John Davison, said: “Our product ensures borrowers never have to pay to remortgage again and protects them from experiencing the rate shocks we’re seeing in the market right now. Stonebridge and Mortgage Advice Bureau are the perfect partners for us to launch with, offering nationwide coverage and a high-quality service to customers.”

Jo Carrasco, business partnerships director at Stonebridge, said: “We are extremely excited to be in a partnership with Perenna, and believe their innovative products and ambition to change the shape of the market will be well received by our appointed representative firms.”

