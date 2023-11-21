HSBC and TSB to slash rates – round-up

High street lender HSBC will decrease rates in its residential and buy-to-let product ranges from tomorrow.

Within its existing residential customer switcher, two and three-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) will fall.

Its five-year fixed fee-saver between 80 and 95 per cent LTV will go down, along with standard and premier exclusive products between 80 and 90 per cent LTV.

For its existing residential customers borrowing more, two and three-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 90 per cent LTV and five-year fixed fee-saver, standard and premier exclusive between 80 and 90 per cent LTV will go down.

Residential first-time buyer and home mover deals have been cut, including its two-year fixed fee-saver and standard deals up to 95 and 90 per cent LTV which will fall.

Within that three and five-year fixed fee-saver products between 80 and 95 per cent LTV, and standard products from 80 to 90 per cent LTV will go down.

Five-year fixed premier exclusive from 80 to 90 per cent LTV will also fall.

In its residential remortgage range, the two-year fixed fee-saver, three and five-year fixed standard and five-year fixed premier exclusive up to 75 per cent LTV will decrease.

Two-year fixed rate standard between 60 and 90 per cent LTV and three-year fixed fee-saver at 60 per cent LTV will fall.

On the residential remortgage cashback side, the two-year fixed fee-saver and five-year fixed standard up to 75 per cent LTV will go down along with two-year fixed standard products up to 90 per cent LTV.

In its international residential range, two-year fixed fee-saver, two, three and five-year fixed standard and five-year fixed premier exclusive products up to 75 per cent LTV will reduce. Three-year fixed fee-saver deals at 60 per cent LTV will be cut.

Within existing buy-to-let customer switching and borrowing more and buy-to-let purchase and remortgage, two and five-year fixed fee-saver and standard products up to 75 per cent LTV will decrease

TSB to reduce resi rates

TSB will lower rates from tomorrow by up to 0.85 per cent, including purchase, remortgage and affordable housing deals.

Its two-year fixed house purchase up to 85 per cent LTV will fall by up to 0.3 per cent, and two-year fixed house purchase between 90 and 95 per cent LTV will go down by up to 0.05 per cent.

Three-year fixed house purchases up to 75 per cent LTV will decrease by up to 0.3 per cent, along with five-year fixed house purchase deals up to 75 per cent LTV.

Two, three and five-year fixed remortgage products will reduce by around 0.3 per cent whilst shared ownership, shared equity, house purchase and remortgage deals will fall by up to 0.85 per cent.