You are here: Home - News -

News

A little Thanksgiving cheer as US mortgage rates continue to fall – view from across the pond

by:
  • 27/11/2023
  • 0
A little Thanksgiving cheer as US mortgage rates continue to fall – view from across the pond
Mortgage Solutions takes its regular weekly look across the Atlantic and examines what’s going on in the US mortgage market.

In its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) revealed that 30-year fixed rate mortgages averaged 7.29 per cent, down from last week when they stood at 7.44 per cent. A year ago, the average rate was 6.58 per cent.

While Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, highlighted the drop in rates, he also noted that homebuyers were still holding out on purchases.

He said: “Mortgage rates continued to decrease [into the] Thanksgiving holiday. In recent weeks, rates have dropped by half a per cent, but potential homebuyers continue to hold out for lower rates and more inventory. This dynamic is reflected in the latest data showing that existing home sales have fallen to a 13-year low.”

The 15-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 6.67 per cent, down from 6.76 last week. A year ago, the average stood at 5.9 per cent.

 

Applications at lowest level since 1995

A separate weekly survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) noted that rates had also fallen while applications were marginally up.

The MBA reported that the average rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages fell to 7.41 per cent, down from last week’s 7.61 per cent. The average rate for the 15-year equivalent fell to 6.89 per cent from 6.94 per cent last week.

Meanwhile, mortgage applications increased by three per cent from one week earlier.

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said: “US bond yields continued to move lower as incoming data signalled a softer economy and more signs of cooling inflation. Most mortgage rates in our survey decreased, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate decreasing to 7.41 per cent, the lowest rate in two months.

“Mortgage applications increased to their highest level in six weeks but remain at very low levels. Refinance applications increased 1.6 per cent last week, but the level of refinances continues to be well below historical averages, given that most borrowers already have a rate well below current market rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick Cheek is managing editor of AE3Media and has over 25 years’ experience as a corporate and personal finance editor and journalist.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.