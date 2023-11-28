You are here: Home - News -

News

Moda Mortgages hires Phillips as sales head along with BDMs

by:
  • 28/11/2023
  • 0
Moda Mortgages hires Phillips as sales head along with BDMs
Specialist buy-to-let lender Moda Mortgages has appointed Scott Phillips as its head of sales, with Becki Fraser-Tucker joining as senior business development manager (BDM) and Bec Murray taking on the role of BDM.

Phillips will manage the company’s field-based team of BDMs and recently worked at Vida Homeloans for around two years initially as specialist distribution manager and then as national account manager.

Before that he was national account manager at Hampshire Trust Bank for around a year and prior to that was at One Savings Bank for around five years.

Fraser-Tucker was a BDM at Hampshire Trust Bank for around a year, and prior to that was at Vida Homeloans as key account manager for Central London.

She worked at Bank of Ireland for three years as BDM and then as regional sales manager for London. Prior to that she was national account manager for One Savings Bank-owned Kent Reliance for seven years.

Murray has spent 15 years with HSBC , initially as a mortgage and protection adviser and then as area mortgage manager.

They will both manage broker relationships across the UK and help grow the BDM team.

The new mortgage lender will launch in the coming months and is an intermediary-only buy-to-let mortgage provider from Chetwood Financial.

Darrell Walker recently took on the role of head of mortgage sales and distribution, and Ian Lonergan is chair of the group. The latter was previously CEO and founder of Charter Court Financial Services, the parent of Precise Mortgages.

Walker said: “We’re over the moon to welcome Scott, Becki, and Bec to the Moda Mortgages team. They have immense experience in the mortgage market and working with brokers, so they will undoubtedly help us on our mission to make buy-to-let mortgages smarter, faster, and simpler.

“We will do this by being honest and transparent with brokers, and the sales and BDM team are integral to this.”

Phillips said: “I am thrilled to join Moda Mortgages. There is a clear sense that we are at the start of something very exciting, and our no-nonsense approach to buy-to-let lending is exactly what the broker market is crying out for.

“Having Becki and Bec join the team at the same time is also a real coup. Building strong relationships between brokers and BDMs will be fundamental to Moda Mortgages’ delivery of an exceptional service, and Becki and Bec are perfectly placed to do just that.”

Fraser-Tucker commented: “The buy-to-let market has gone through another notable shift over the past couple of years due to rising interest rates, as well as new regulation and reform. What brokers and landlords need right now is a reliable, uncomplicated lender to help them confidently navigate change.

“From the minute I heard about Moda Mortgages’ proposition, I was keen to be involved, and I’m looking forward to throwing myself into this journey and helping establish our name in the broker market.”

Murray added: “The calibre of the people involved in developing the proposition and bringing it to market speaks volumes about the quality of Moda Mortgages. I’m very pleased to be a part of the team and look forward to connecting with brokers in the months to come.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.