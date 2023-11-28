Moda Mortgages hires Phillips as sales head along with BDMs

Specialist buy-to-let lender Moda Mortgages has appointed Scott Phillips as its head of sales, with Becki Fraser-Tucker joining as senior business development manager (BDM) and Bec Murray taking on the role of BDM.

Phillips will manage the company’s field-based team of BDMs and recently worked at Vida Homeloans for around two years initially as specialist distribution manager and then as national account manager.

Before that he was national account manager at Hampshire Trust Bank for around a year and prior to that was at One Savings Bank for around five years.

Fraser-Tucker was a BDM at Hampshire Trust Bank for around a year, and prior to that was at Vida Homeloans as key account manager for Central London.

She worked at Bank of Ireland for three years as BDM and then as regional sales manager for London. Prior to that she was national account manager for One Savings Bank-owned Kent Reliance for seven years.

Murray has spent 15 years with HSBC , initially as a mortgage and protection adviser and then as area mortgage manager.

They will both manage broker relationships across the UK and help grow the BDM team.

The new mortgage lender will launch in the coming months and is an intermediary-only buy-to-let mortgage provider from Chetwood Financial.

Darrell Walker recently took on the role of head of mortgage sales and distribution, and Ian Lonergan is chair of the group. The latter was previously CEO and founder of Charter Court Financial Services, the parent of Precise Mortgages.

Walker said: “We’re over the moon to welcome Scott, Becki, and Bec to the Moda Mortgages team. They have immense experience in the mortgage market and working with brokers, so they will undoubtedly help us on our mission to make buy-to-let mortgages smarter, faster, and simpler.

“We will do this by being honest and transparent with brokers, and the sales and BDM team are integral to this.”

Phillips said: “I am thrilled to join Moda Mortgages. There is a clear sense that we are at the start of something very exciting, and our no-nonsense approach to buy-to-let lending is exactly what the broker market is crying out for.

“Having Becki and Bec join the team at the same time is also a real coup. Building strong relationships between brokers and BDMs will be fundamental to Moda Mortgages’ delivery of an exceptional service, and Becki and Bec are perfectly placed to do just that.”

Fraser-Tucker commented: “The buy-to-let market has gone through another notable shift over the past couple of years due to rising interest rates, as well as new regulation and reform. What brokers and landlords need right now is a reliable, uncomplicated lender to help them confidently navigate change.

“From the minute I heard about Moda Mortgages’ proposition, I was keen to be involved, and I’m looking forward to throwing myself into this journey and helping establish our name in the broker market.”

Murray added: “The calibre of the people involved in developing the proposition and bringing it to market speaks volumes about the quality of Moda Mortgages. I’m very pleased to be a part of the team and look forward to connecting with brokers in the months to come.”