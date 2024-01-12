Quilter appoints Ross as adviser propositions head

Quilter has hired Craig Ross (pictured), formerly proposition director at Sesame Bankhall Group, as its head of adviser propositions.

He will report to Jenny Davidson, commercial proposition director at Quilter.

In his role, he will oversee the design and delivery of Quilter’s platform and investment propositions for financial advisers.

Ross previously worked at Sesame Bankhall Group for around three years as proposition director at Sesame Bankhall Group and prior to that he was director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley and Co for over two years.

Before that, he was at 1825 Financial Planning for over four years, initially as proposition manager then as head of proposition director and then as head of business readiness.

Ross has also held roles at Towry and RSM Tenon.

Davidson said: “I am very pleased to welcome Craig to Quilter. Craig is vastly experienced in developing advice-led propositions that deliver for clients.

“Craig’s a great addition to an already experienced team as we continue to roll out our roadmap of platform and investment enhancements for advisers and their clients.”

Ross added: “Quilter has a long-standing reputation for supporting advisers with market leading propositions and it is well positioned to develop these in the years to come.

“Amidst regulatory and technological change, I look forward to understanding how adviser needs are adapting so we can continue to support exceptional client outcomes for them.”