You are here: Home - News -

News

Quilter appoints Ross as adviser propositions head

by:
  • 12/01/2024
  • 0
Quilter appoints Ross as adviser propositions head
Quilter has hired Craig Ross (pictured), formerly proposition director at Sesame Bankhall Group, as its head of adviser propositions.

He will report to Jenny Davidson, commercial proposition director at Quilter.

In his role, he will oversee the design and delivery of Quilter’s platform and investment propositions for financial advisers.

Ross previously worked at Sesame Bankhall Group for around three years as proposition director at Sesame Bankhall Group and prior to that he was director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley and Co for over two years.

Before that, he was at 1825 Financial Planning for over four years, initially as proposition manager then as head of proposition director and then as head of business readiness.

Ross has also held roles at Towry and RSM Tenon.

Davidson said: “I am very pleased to welcome Craig to Quilter. Craig is vastly experienced in developing advice-led propositions that deliver for clients.

“Craig’s a great addition to an already experienced team as we continue to roll out our roadmap of platform and investment enhancements for advisers and their clients.”

Ross added: “Quilter has a long-standing reputation for supporting advisers with market leading propositions and it is well positioned to develop these in the years to come.

“Amidst regulatory and technological change, I look forward to understanding how adviser needs are adapting so we can continue to support exceptional client outcomes for them.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.