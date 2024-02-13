You are here: Home - News -

News

South suffered sharper house price contraction in 2023 ‒ Zoopla

by:
  • 13/02/2024
  • 0
South suffered sharper house price contraction in 2023 ‒ Zoopla
Homes in the North benefitted from a clear North/South divide on house prices last year, new analysis from Zoopla has found.

The study found that lower property prices in the North “cushioned the impact” of higher mortgage rates, meaning more homes registered increased values over the year compared with homes in the South.

For example, around 17 per cent of homes in the North West registered gains of at least five per cent over the year – around half a million homes. That’s the highest proportion and ahead of Scotland, where 16 per cent of properties increase in value by upwards of five per cent.

In total, around six in 10 homeowners enjoyed the value of their property increasing across the year.

Of homeowners who saw their property increase in value last year, the average jump was found to be £7,800. That works out at around £21 per day, and is 60 per cent lower than the typical increase recorded in 2022.

The property portal suggested that around three million homeowners saw their property increase by at least five per cent across 2023.

Zoopla noted house sales starting to bounce back at the beginning of 2024.

 

Where house prices fell in 2023

At the other end of the scale, around four in 10 UK homes fell in value by at least one per cent over the year, with a third dropping by five per cent or more. That’s two-and-a-half times the number of homes seeing such a sizeable drop compared with the previous year.

The South of England was most likely to feel the impact of these reductions, with almost one in five (18 per cent) homeowners in the East and South East registering falls of five per cent or more.

This equated to an average drop of £11,500 in the East and £13,200 in the South East, in cash terms. 

Zoopla has predicted average house price falls of two per cent across 2024, but emphasised this will vary based on location, with the South continuing to be most at risk of higher-value drops.

Izabella Lubowiecka, senior property researcher at Zoopla, said: While national house prices indices pointed to modest house price falls over 2023, our property-by-property level tracking of home values shows that most homes saw their value unchanged or slightly higher over the year. Value reductions were focused in southern England, while modest gains were recorded in lower priced, more affordable housing markets.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.