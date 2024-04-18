You are here: Home - News -

News

Alexander Hall’s revenue jumps to £2.3m in Q1

by:
  • 18/04/2024
  • 0
Alexander Hall’s revenue jumps to £2.3m in Q1
Alexander Hall, the financial services arm of the Foxtons Group, has reported a 16% annual jump in revenue to £2.3m during the first quarter of the year.

Foxtons Group said the improved performance was down to increased mortgage volumes and operational upgrades, which supported adviser productivity. It also attributed the higher revenue to cross-selling within the group. 

 

Revenue up across all divisions 

Foxtons’ lettings business reported a 5% increase in revenue to £22.8m, while its sales business saw revenue rise by 17% to £9.5m. 

The sales division saw the volume of sales agreed rise by 31% in Q1, while the value of the under-offer pipeline was 34% higher than the previous year.

Foxtons said this was the highest value of its under-offer pipeline since 2016, with this expected to continue driving revenue growth backed by an improved sales market due to greater mortgage availability and stabilised rates. 

Overall, Foxtons Group’s revenue increased by 9% annually in Q1 to £35.7m. 

 

A strong start to the year for Foxtons Group

Guy Gittins, chief executive of Foxtons Group, said: “This has been a strong start to the year, with our revenue growth demonstrating the real momentum we have built across the business. Last year, we regained our number-one position in London and delivered significant growth in our market share of property instructions across both lettings and sales. The business is now focused on converting these listings to transactions as we deliver results for our clients. 

“Sales revenue was up 17%, reflecting improved market conditions and Foxtons’ continued growth in market share as the operational improvements we made last year took effect. We entered the second quarter with the highest value under-offer sales pipeline since the 2016 Brexit vote, giving us optimism for the rest of the year. 

“We have made great strides in the past two years, with the business’ foundations rebuilt and the Foxtons Operating Platform significantly strengthened. We are well-placed to continue to unlock value within our business, drive growth, and ultimately deliver against our medium-term adjusted operating profit target.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.