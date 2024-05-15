You are here: Home - News -

News

Movera hires Tosetti as CEO of CAL

by:
  • 15/05/2024
  • 0
Movera hires Tosetti as CEO of CAL
Homemoving group Movera has appointed Mark Tosetti as the chief executive of its panel manager business Conveyancing Alliance (CAL).

Tosetti has worked at Movera since 2022 initially as group director of lender partnerships, then group partnerships director. 

He will remain part of the Movera’s executive team and report to group CEO Nick Hale. 

Tosetti has previously worked at Optima Legal, Capita and DLA in senior roles. 

The Movera group rebranded from ONP Group in October last year, bringing together its homemoving companies including CAL, ONP, Cavendish Legal Group, LMS and Grindeys. 

In the last year, Movera has invested more than £5m in technology to improve the conveyancing process as well as increase the personalisation of services. 

CAL will use the technological platform as well as human expertise to expand and grow, as well as create a seamless experience for brokers and clients. The firm said it was committed to being “digital when it can be and personal when it matters most”. 

Hale said: “The addition of Mark to the CAL leadership team reflects our ambition for the growth potential of CAL within Movera and the external market. We have a great business, with a brilliant team, leading reputation, and opportunities to build on the many successes so far.” 

Tosetti (pictured) added: “CAL has so much potential to really make a difference to the lives of brokers, estate agents and homebuyers. CAL joined the Movera group four years ago in the middle of the Covid lockdown. It is now in a prime position to help make the homebuying and selling process quicker and more seamless. I am looking forward to working closely with Keith Young and our whole CAL team to together fulfil this exciting potential.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.