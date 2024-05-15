Movera hires Tosetti as CEO of CAL

Homemoving group Movera has appointed Mark Tosetti as the chief executive of its panel manager business Conveyancing Alliance (CAL).

Tosetti has worked at Movera since 2022 initially as group director of lender partnerships, then group partnerships director.

He will remain part of the Movera’s executive team and report to group CEO Nick Hale.

Tosetti has previously worked at Optima Legal, Capita and DLA in senior roles.

The Movera group rebranded from ONP Group in October last year, bringing together its homemoving companies including CAL, ONP, Cavendish Legal Group, LMS and Grindeys.

In the last year, Movera has invested more than £5m in technology to improve the conveyancing process as well as increase the personalisation of services.

CAL will use the technological platform as well as human expertise to expand and grow, as well as create a seamless experience for brokers and clients. The firm said it was committed to being “digital when it can be and personal when it matters most”.

Hale said: “The addition of Mark to the CAL leadership team reflects our ambition for the growth potential of CAL within Movera and the external market. We have a great business, with a brilliant team, leading reputation, and opportunities to build on the many successes so far.”

Tosetti (pictured) added: “CAL has so much potential to really make a difference to the lives of brokers, estate agents and homebuyers. CAL joined the Movera group four years ago in the middle of the Covid lockdown. It is now in a prime position to help make the homebuying and selling process quicker and more seamless. I am looking forward to working closely with Keith Young and our whole CAL team to together fulfil this exciting potential.”