Conlon joins Advise Wise as managing director

by:
  • 21/05/2024
Conlon joins Advise Wise as managing director
Aaron Conlon has been appointed managing director of later life sourcing platform Advise Wise.

Conlon joins from equity release broker firm Fluent Lifetime, where he was also managing director. He founded the company in 2018. Conlon has also worked at More2life as director of operations and change, as well as Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where he was proposition director for later life and wealth. 

In his new role, Conlon will be responsible for the firm’s strategic initiatives to expand its proposition in the later life sector. He will also enhance its offering to serve the changing needs of its clients. 

The firm said Conlon’s appointment demonstrated its commitment to leading with innovation and offering suitable financial solutions to clients. 

Conlon (pictured) said: “I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Advise Wise and lead the charge in driving growth and expansion within the later life market. 

“Advise Wise has a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence and client-centric approach, and I look forward to building upon this legacy to deliver even greater value to our clients.” 

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO and founder of Advise Wise, added: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron Conlon as our new managing director. 

“Aaron’s extensive experience and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to steer Advise Wise through its next phase of growth. We are confident that, under his guidance, Advise Wise will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the industry.” 

Earlier this month, it was announced that Advise Wise had partnered with Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

