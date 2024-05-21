Exclusive: Fluent Money hires Baker as mortgages and protection director

Fluent Money has appointed Martin Baker (pictured) as its director of mortgages and protection, Mortgage Solutions can reveal.

Baker will join Fluent Money on 8 July and, in the newly created role, will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth of its first charge and protection business, as well as ensuring that “innovative solutions remain at the forefront of the industry”.

He will also oversee customer service and work on improving operational efficiencies and spearheading strategic initiatives that will bolster the firm’s “long-term growth objectives”.

The company said that Baker’s leadership will be “pivotal in maintaining the high standards of service excellence that customers expect, while also identifying new opportunities to enhance Fluent Money’s market position”.

“His appointment also forms a major part of Fluent Money’s strategic aim to strengthen its position as a market leader and enhancing its service to better serve its clients,” it added.

He joins from HSBC, where he worked for over five years, most recently as head of strategy and planning, and before that, he was head of mortgage and protection for London.

Before that, Baker was at The Co-operative for around two years in various senior roles, including head of operational transformation.

Prior to that, he worked at Barclays for more than 18 years, initially joining on its graduate trainee management development programme and then working his way up to transformation director for premier banking.

Tim Wheeldon, CEO of Fluent Money, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Martin to the Fluent Money team. His proven track record and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal candidate to lead and continue to grow our mortgage and protection division.

“We’re confident that, under Martin’s guidance, Fluent Money will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to our clients.”

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) CEO, added: “Martin is a fantastic fit for Fluent Money, and will further strengthen a hugely ambitious and dynamic leadership team. With the customer and introducer proposition the strongest it’s ever been, and with significant new lead sources continuing to be secured, this is a very exciting time for Martin to be joining.

“His dynamic approach will be integral to driving the business forward, and we look forward to seeing him lead Fluent Money in their next phase of growth.”

Fluent Money was acquired by MAB in 2022, with the acquisition totalling £72.7m.