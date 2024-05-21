You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Fluent Money hires Baker as mortgages and protection director

by:
  • 21/05/2024
  • 0
Exclusive: Fluent Money hires Baker as mortgages and protection director
Fluent Money has appointed Martin Baker (pictured) as its director of mortgages and protection, Mortgage Solutions can reveal.

Baker will join Fluent Money on 8 July and, in the newly created role, will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth of its first charge and protection business, as well as ensuring that “innovative solutions remain at the forefront of the industry”.

He will also oversee customer service and work on improving operational efficiencies and spearheading strategic initiatives that will bolster the firm’s “long-term growth objectives”.

The company said that Baker’s leadership will be “pivotal in maintaining the high standards of service excellence that customers expect, while also identifying new opportunities to enhance Fluent Money’s market position”.

“His appointment also forms a major part of Fluent Money’s strategic aim to strengthen its position as a market leader and enhancing its service to better serve its clients,” it added.

He joins from HSBC, where he worked for over five years, most recently as head of strategy and planning, and before that, he was head of mortgage and protection for London.

Before that, Baker was at The Co-operative for around two years in various senior roles, including head of operational transformation.

Prior to that, he worked at Barclays for more than 18 years, initially joining on its graduate trainee management development programme and then working his way up to transformation director for premier banking.

Tim Wheeldon, CEO of Fluent Money, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Martin to the Fluent Money team. His proven track record and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal candidate to lead and continue to grow our mortgage and protection division.

“We’re confident that, under Martin’s guidance, Fluent Money will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to our clients.”

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) CEO, added: “Martin is a fantastic fit for Fluent Money, and will further strengthen a hugely ambitious and dynamic leadership team. With the customer and introducer proposition the strongest it’s ever been, and with significant new lead sources continuing to be secured, this is a very exciting time for Martin to be joining.

“His dynamic approach will be integral to driving the business forward, and we look forward to seeing him lead Fluent Money in their next phase of growth.”

Fluent Money was acquired by MAB in 2022, with the acquisition totalling £72.7m.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/