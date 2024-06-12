OMS makes API integration with second charge lender Interbridge

Technology firm One Mortgage System (OMS) has undergone a full application programming interface (API) integration with new second charge lender Interbridge Mortgages.

As part of the API integration, OMS users can access Interbridge Mortgages’ technology, which will lead to faster lending decisions with less friction.

The integration will be available across the lender’s offering, which includes dynamic pricing and a flex product range for customers needing more “tailored solutions”.

The integration will allow brokers to offer swift and informed lending solutions, giving confidence and certainty to the broker and the customer.

APIs are a set of rules or protocols that allow software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality, according to IBM.

OMS said that the integration puts it at the “forefront” of the second charge market and solidifies its position as an “industry leader in seamless lending solutions”.

‘Second charge mortgage sector has enjoyed a strong start to 2024’

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “According to the latest Finance & Leasing Association [FLA] figures, the second charge mortgage sector has enjoyed a strong start to 2024.

“In total, there were 8,064 new second charge mortgages arranged over this period, with a value of £379m. These represent impressive figures, and the recent launch of such an experienced, well-rounded and tech-focused proposition in the form of Interbridge Mortgages will serve to further bolster this important sector moving forward.

“Through this exciting integration, OMS users can expect streamlined processes and full access to an innovative product range, which will help a growing number of people across the UK for whom a second charge option is the right financial solution.”

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, added: “We all know the process of taking out a mortgage can be stressful and uncertain. At Interbridge Mortgages, we want to change all that by ensuring our tech-led approach adds meaningful benefits [that] can save time and effort and create more certainty.

“So, we are delighted to have launched with OMS to create a solution for our broker partners that delivers this. This integration means customers can get the financial solution that’s right for them more quickly and easily.”