TSB ups resi, product transfer, BTL and additional borrowing rates

Within TSB’s residential range, two-year fixed remortgage rates between 80% and 85% loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee will go up by 0.05%. Pricing begins from 5.74%.

Two-year fixed remortgage rates between 85% and 90% LTV with no fee will increase by 0.15% and are priced from 6.24%.

Five-year fixed remortgage up to 75% LTV and between 80% and 85% LTV with a £995 fee will rise by 0.1%. Rates start from 4.59%.

Five-year fixed remortgage products between 60% and 75% LTV and 85% and 90% LTV with no fees will go up by 0.1%. Pricing begins from 4.59%.

The lender has also withdrawn its three-year fixed first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage rates.

On the BTL side, five-year fixed remortgage rates will increase by up to 0.15%, with rates starting from 4.64%.

In its product transfer range, residential two-year fixed rates up to 90% LTV have risen by up to 0.25% and residential three-year fixed rates have gone up by 0.35%.

Two-year fixed rates start from 4.89% and three-year fixed rates begin from 4.84%.

Residential five-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV and between 80% and 90% LTV have risen by up to 0.35%. Rates start from 4.59%.

BTL two-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.25%, along with five-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV. Pricing begins from 5.09%.

On the additional borrowing side, residential two- and three-year fixed rates rose by up to 0.35% and will start from 5.19% and 5.09% respectively.

Residential five-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV have risen by up to 0.25% and rates begin from 4.74%.

BTL two- and five-year fixed rates will increase by up to 0.25%, with the former starting from 5.49% and the latter priced from 5.04%.

Last week, TSB also upped rates.