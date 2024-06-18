You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC Life UK added to Primis’ protection panel

by:
  • 18/06/2024
  • 0
HSBC Life UK added to Primis’ protection panel
HSBC Life UK has been added to Primis’ panel of protection providers, giving brokers greater protection product and service choice.

Primis’ brokers will be able to offer HSBC Life’s range of protection products and services that include a pre-sales underwriting tool to offer an instant indicator decision, a waiver of premium, and non-underwritten. The latter is available to all.

The range also includes the critical illness cover (CIC), online health services, nurse screening with real-time dashboard and notifications, no severity requirement for heart attack claims, and children’s critical illness including in critical illness at no extra cost.

Matt Brown, Primis’ head of proposition, said: “HSBC Life is an important addition to our portfolio of products for advisers and their borrowers. Consumer Duty means we must ensure our borrowers are offered adequate protection cover, and this alliance is another example of Primis illustrating that we are committed to doing exactly that.”

Richard Waters, interim head of protection distribution at HSBC Life UK, commented: “HSBC Life UK is here to help people thrive by supporting them in protecting their families and helping them make financial plans for their today and tomorrow.

“We are really pleased to be joining Primis as the UK’s largest mortgage broking network. Brokers have a hugely important role to play in advising protection sales. This move means we can make sure more brokers and borrowers can access our suite of products and services.”

Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club, part of the Sesame Bankhall Group, partnered with HSBC Life UK to widen their protection offering to their advisers.

The lender also introduced digital rules for mental illness disclosures made during life and critical illness cover applications to reduce stigma.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.