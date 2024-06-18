HSBC Life UK added to Primis’ protection panel

HSBC Life UK has been added to Primis’ panel of protection providers, giving brokers greater protection product and service choice.

Primis’ brokers will be able to offer HSBC Life’s range of protection products and services that include a pre-sales underwriting tool to offer an instant indicator decision, a waiver of premium, and non-underwritten. The latter is available to all.

The range also includes the critical illness cover (CIC), online health services, nurse screening with real-time dashboard and notifications, no severity requirement for heart attack claims, and children’s critical illness including in critical illness at no extra cost.

Matt Brown, Primis’ head of proposition, said: “HSBC Life is an important addition to our portfolio of products for advisers and their borrowers. Consumer Duty means we must ensure our borrowers are offered adequate protection cover, and this alliance is another example of Primis illustrating that we are committed to doing exactly that.”

Richard Waters, interim head of protection distribution at HSBC Life UK, commented: “HSBC Life UK is here to help people thrive by supporting them in protecting their families and helping them make financial plans for their today and tomorrow.

“We are really pleased to be joining Primis as the UK’s largest mortgage broking network. Brokers have a hugely important role to play in advising protection sales. This move means we can make sure more brokers and borrowers can access our suite of products and services.”

Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club, part of the Sesame Bankhall Group, partnered with HSBC Life UK to widen their protection offering to their advisers.

The lender also introduced digital rules for mental illness disclosures made during life and critical illness cover applications to reduce stigma.