Exclusive: Furniss departs HSBC Life UK

by:
  • 03/04/2024
HSBC Life UK’s Mike Furniss has left the firm to “pursue external opportunities”, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Furniss started his career in wealth management and private banking in 1995 and joined HSBC Life in 2014 to launch new products into the UK adviser market.

In his role as head of protection distribution, Furniss led the field-based and remote distribution teams across the UK and managed strategic distribution relationships for the subsidiary.

Richard Waters, currently national account manager at HSBC Life UK, will become interim head of production distribution.

He has worked at the firm for almost 31 years, initially joining as an insurance broker in 1993 before becoming a sales manager in 2005.

From 2009 to 2018, Waters took on various product manager roles before becoming senior business development manager (BDM) in 2019 and then national account manager in 2021.

A HSBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Mike Furniss has left HSBC Life UK to pursue external opportunities and we would like to thank him for his contribution to the business.

“Richard Waters, currently national account manager at HSBC Life UK, will act as head of protection distribution in the interim until a permanent replacement is made.”

The company is a subsidiary of HSBC and was founded in the UK in 1988.

It offers insurance services to meet protection and investment management needs.

In February, HSBC Life made a mental illness underwriting change to reduce stigma.

