HSBC increases mortgage rates

HSBC has hiked rates across select mortgage products.

Changes have been made to HSBC’s two-, three- and five-year fixed rates for first-time buyers, homemovers, remortgagors, buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers and international buyers.

For existing borrowers who are switching, the lender has increased pricing across two- and five-year fixed standard and fee-saver mortgages from 60% loan to value (LTV) up to 90% LTV.

Pricing for the two-year fixes ranges from 4.63% at 60% LTV for a standard product with a £999 fee, while the fee-free option is priced at 4.83%.

For the five-year fixes in the same range also at 60% LTV, the option for premier borrowers with a £1,499 fee has a rate of 4.29%, the standard option with a £999 fee is priced at 4.32%, and the fee-free option is priced at 4.45%.

For first-time buyers, the two-year fixed fee-free mortgage at 60% LTV is now priced at 5.08%, while the version with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.83%.

At 90% LTV, the respective rates are 5.68% and 5.23%.

Rate changes have also been made to products for existing customers borrowing more and energy-efficiency products for first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgagors.

HSBC joins a raft of lenders that have increased rates in recent days, including Barclays, Natwest and The Co-operative Bank. This comes after swap rates ticked up from 4.3% for the two-year swap, as of 22 March, to 4.57% as of 19 April.

The five-year swap rate rose from 3.75% to 4.06% over the same period.

Swap rates are also higher than they were in April last year, when the two-year swap was 4.47% and the five-year swap was 3.97%, as of 24 April 2023.