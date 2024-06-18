You are here: Home - News -

Standard Life Home Finance broadens distribution of discount deal

by:
  • 18/06/2024
Standard Life Home Finance broadens distribution of discount deal
The Standard Life Home Finance Horizon Interest Reward product is now available across the whole market following its launch on the Iress platform.

The product was added to Iress’ The Exchange multi-quote and application platform, following launches on the Air and Advise Wise platforms earlier this year. 

The later life finance product offers a discounted rate to borrowers who commit to a payment plan instead of the usual voluntary payment model.

Discounts are based on the percentage of the interest served and the length of the committed payment term. 

Borrowers can choose to service 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% of the interest over a five-, 10- or 15-year term. 

The range includes a no-negative-equity guarantee that ensures the applicant and their estate will never owe more than the property’s sold market value. 

Sanjay Gadhia, head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said: “The industry-wide roll-out of our Horizon Interest Reward product has been seamless. I must thank our partners for their steadfast support in ensuring that as many customers as possible can benefit from this enhanced offering.

“Our innovative products can ensure that older homeowners can manage their repayment plan whilst unlocking tangible financial benefits.” 

Warren O’Connell, head of business development, sourcing at Iress, added: “In an ever-changing market, it is vital that our industry can evolve in lockstep with the needs of our customers. As a sourcing platform, we are committed to ensuring our adviser community can access a diverse array of financial products, so their customers can receive the most tailored recommendations possible.

“Adding the Horizon Interest Reward product to our offering is another step in our long-term strategy to help advisers deliver a personalised, compliant, and market-leading service.” 

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions earlier this year, Standard Life Home Finance revealed that the Horizon Interest Reward product accounted for a fifth of its business since launching. The product was launched as a hybrid option to people who want a product that sits between a traditional mortgage and equity release.

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

