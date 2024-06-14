Standard Life Home Finance promotes Gadhia to sales head

Later life specialist Standard Life Home Finance has promoted Sanjay Gadhia to the role of head of sales.

Gadhia has been the national sales manager at Standard Life Home Finance for nearly three years. Before that, he was a business development manager (BDM) at More2Life for more than two years.

Prior to that, he was a BDM at Dormakaba for nearly two years, and before that, he worked at Partnership for almost 12 years, most recently as head of sales support.

He initially joined Partnership as a broker support administrator and worked his way up to account manager, sales manager, then finally head of sales support.

Standard Life Home Finance said that he has been a “cornerstone of our success, demonstrating his remarkable dedication and expertise as we’ve established ourselves in the later life lending market”.

It added: “This promotion is truly well-deserved and we are excited to see the great things he will achieve in his new role.”

Gadhia said: “I have spent more than two decades working in B2B financial services, starting at a life company offering enhanced annuities before joining the later life industry in 2019. I later joined Standard Life Home Finance at the company’s inception in 2021 as national sales manager and I am thrilled by my promotion to head of sales.

“I eagerly anticipate steering Standard Life Home Finance to further success, fortifying our position as a source of support to advisers and customers alike. For example, we will press on with plans for the Horizon Interest Reward product, which offer discounted rates to lifetime mortgage customers who commit to service their interest for a set term.”

The company’s Horizon Interest Award offers a discount to customers who commit to making monthly interest repayments for a specified term.

This is one of several hybrid products that breaches the gap between residential mortgages and later life lending.

In an interview earlier this year, Kay Westgarth, Standard Life Home Finance’s sales director, said that its Horizon Interest Award accounted for 20% of its written volumes since it launched.