You are here: Home - News -

News

Half of voters think government must work harder to push UK homebuilding – Zoopla

by:
  • 24/06/2024
  • 0
Half of voters think government must work harder to push UK homebuilding – Zoopla
Joint research from Zoopla and Ipsos found half of voters disagree with the statement that "there isn’t much governments can do to encourage the building of new homes" in a survey trying to understand voter priorities.

A fifth strongly disagreed, suggesting the state could make a positive difference to housebuilding.

The main political party manifestos continue to target 300,000 or more homes per year in England, a level not reached for over 40 years, although on the rise.

In 2023, homebuilding – measured by net additions to supply – fell 65,000 homes short of the 300,000 mark.

On funding the required builds, just over two-fifths support the idea that increased government borrowing should be harnessed. However, only 26% are willing to see taxes rise to pay for this.

The research also revealed that only a quarter of voters agree with the statement that “the political parties pay a lot of attention to housing”.

After housebuilding, the survey revealed 41% of voters also care about homelessness and rough sleeping, which ranked as the second priority for the next government.

This was followed by 39% who selected a reduction in the number of empty homes.

 

Private renter priorities

Managing the pace of rental growth in the private sector is the highest priority for private renters, chosen by 33% – followed by giving renters in the private rented sector (PRS) more rights over issues including evictions and rent rises.

Zoopla suggested the political parties are all aligned on the need for a new government to deliver rental reforms, but measures to manage or control rental inflation are not under debate in England for fear of damaging property investment.

First-time buyers, despite being the focus of several housing policy proposals, featured joint fourth in the list of priorities, at 33%.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “British voters have high expectations from a new government on housing. The overarching response is ‘build more homes, but other things matter too’.”

He added: “It is clear voters are well aware of the pressures on the housing market, with reducing homelessness and rough sleeping and doing more to reduce empty and under-utilised homes [all] in the top three priorities.

“Building more homes has the potential to start addressing many of the priorities identified in our survey with Ipsos. We have been getting closer to the 300,000 homes a year level, but breaking through will require a big political push to deliver the homes the nation needs across all housing tenures.”

Ben Marshall, research director at Ipsos, said: “Most people think finding a home to settle down in has become harder (something the Prime Minister recognised earlier in the election campaign) and that we are not keeping up with meeting the country’s housing needs. But the survey also finds a sense that the governments can affect change and facilitate an increase in the supply of new homes.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria Hartley is contributing editor at Mortgage Solutions, Specialist Lending Solutions, Your Money and Your Mortgage at London-based publishing company AE3 Media. She has an MA in Radio from Goldsmiths after gaining a 2:1 in a Comparative American Studies BA at Warwick University. She also holds a TEFL qualification and taught overseas in Mexico and Japan from 1994 to 1997. Her role includes editorial oversight of the news, analysis and features, event content management and strategic and editorial consultancy for the AE3 Media group. She is an experienced video, broadcast and live-event host and regularly chairs web and podcast debates and interviews. Multiple award nominations have resulted in two wins: Santander Media Awards, trade journalist of the year and Headlinemoney Awards, mortgage journalist of the year (B2B). Here is one of the award-winning pieces: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/news/2011/07/21/exclusive-tale-bailey-fraud-witness/ Previous roles include editorships of Mortgage Solutions, consumer title What Mortgage and trade title Credit Today as well as a stint freelancing for a variety of outlets including The Guardian and Which? Money.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.