You are here: Home - News -

News

Interest-only mortgages volumes fall 5% year-on-year – UK Finance

by:
  • 25/06/2024
  • 0
Interest-only mortgages volumes fall 5% year-on-year – UK Finance
Homeowners with interest-mortgages continue to decline in numbers, falling by 5.4% year-on-year to 664,000 by the end of 2023 according to UK Finance.

Despite an overall drop in the volume of interest-only mortgages, a rise in numbers was recorded in higher loan to value (LTV) brackets.

Furthermore, 200,000 part and part homeowner mortgages remained outstanding at the end of last year, an annual fall of 9.9%.

Since 2012, when UK Finance began collecting data, the total stock of interest-only mortgages has fallen by 73% in number and 56% in value.

Interest-only rise at higher LTV brackets

The number of interest-only loans secured on homes with an LTV between 50% LTV and 75% LTV rose by 6% to 136,000 last year.

In the 75%-plus LTV bracket, volumes rose 3% to 35,000. The report added that loans at 75% LTV or above now make up just 5% of the total stock compared with 36% in 2012.

Shrinking interest-only maturities

The number of interest-only loans set to mature by 2027 shrank by 74,000 in 2023 to 187,000 loans, a fall of 28.4 per cent. Their value fell by 27% to £27bn.

Meanwhile those maturing from 2028 onwards rose by 2% to 650,000, increasing in value by 7% to £145bn.

Charles Roe (pictured), director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “Although the mortgage market saw difficult conditions in 2023, most interest-only borrowers continued to repay on or ahead of schedule. The regular communications from lenders will have helped ensure interest-only borrowers remained on track to repay.

“The number of borrowers who didn’t repay when their mortgage ended remained very low and most of these borrowers did repay within a few months of the term ending.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.