Nationwide’s Dean joins LBG as head of housing and sustainability

In January, Mason announced he would step down from the position in April after working at Lloyds Banking Group for 30 years.

Dean will take up the role in September and is currently at Nationwide and its buy-to-let (BTL) arm The Mortgage Works as head of intermediary support and new build.

He has been at Nationwide for over 16 years and since 2018 has been responsible for the mutual’s new-build agenda and leading its intermediary support teams, including its business development managers (BDMs).

Dean began his career as a BDM himself, working for Advantage Home Loans, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, from 2006 to 2008. He then joined Nationwide and undertook a number of roles including BDM and key account manager.

Dean is CeMAP qualified and has 18 years’ experience supporting the intermediary market, including four years of service on the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) management committee.

When he joins Nationwide in September, Dean will report to Esther Dijkstra, managing director of intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group.

Dijkstra said: “I am really pleased to announce Andy’s appointment and welcome him to Lloyds Banking Group. The intermediary mortgage market is of crucial importance to us, adding Andy’s experience and deep sector knowledge to our team will help us continue to drive developments and initiatives that continue to improve our support [for] customers, brokers and the mortgage market.”

Earlier this year, Lloyds Banking Group made a pledge to the government to repurpose long-term empty homes to prevent and end homelessness, as well as address the “chronic shortage of affordable, sustainable, and high-quality housing in the UK”.

In its Q1 results for 2024, its mortgage balances came to £1.6bn.