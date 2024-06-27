Hinckley and Rugby undergoes rebrand

Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries has rebranded, with a change in logo and colour palette to “project a more modern image”.

Hinckley and Rugby said that the rebrand includes a separate identity specifically for its key intermediary team and was part of a “wider repositioning” that recognises its “digital focus and its customer-centric approach”.

The firm said that it had continued to evolve its proposition in recent years and was a “popular choice” with brokers looking for “competitive rates” for clients with more “complex income requirements”.

Hinckley and Rugby said that it continued to invest in technology and people, and wanted to make the application process as smooth as possible.

Danny Cranie (pictured), chief customer officer at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, said: “We are refreshing our brand to embrace a more modern aesthetic, which realigns our image with our evolving purpose as a mutual organisation, and our ambition to be a leading lender in the specialist mortgage market.

“At H&R, we listen to our brokers to ensure we find the right mortgage solution to meet their clients’ needs. This rebrand strengthens our identity and ensures H&R for Intermediaries continues to remain relevant in what is a rapidly evolving lending landscape.”