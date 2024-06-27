Hinckley and Rugby undergoes rebrand

Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries has rebranded, with a change in logo and colour palette to “project a more modern image”.
Hinckley and Rugby said that the rebrand includes a separate identity specifically for its key intermediary team and was part of a “wider repositioning” that recognises its “digital focus and its customer-centric approach”.
The firm said that it had continued to evolve its proposition in recent years and was a “popular choice” with brokers looking for “competitive rates” for clients with more “complex income requirements”.
Hinckley and Rugby said that it continued to invest in technology and people, and wanted to make the application process as smooth as possible.
Danny Cranie (pictured), chief customer officer at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, said: “We are refreshing our brand to embrace a more modern aesthetic, which realigns our image with our evolving purpose as a mutual organisation, and our ambition to be a leading lender in the specialist mortgage market.
“At H&R, we listen to our brokers to ensure we find the right mortgage solution to meet their clients’ needs. This rebrand strengthens our identity and ensures H&R for Intermediaries continues to remain relevant in what is a rapidly evolving lending landscape.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.