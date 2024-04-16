Hinckley and Rugby Building Society hires chief customer officer

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society has appointed Danny Cranie (pictured) to the newly created role of chief customer officer.

In the role, he will focus on “strengthening” Hinckley and Rugby Building Society’s “capabilities” in existing channels and help with building its new digital proposition.

The mutual said that the digital proposition aimed to “bring the very best of Hinckley and Rugby to our members and will deliver on our promise of creating a truly member-centric society”.

Cranie joins from Virgin Money, where he was a senior auditor for nearly two years, and before that, worked at the Bank of Scotland for around 20 years in various senior roles, most recently as head of development and engagement.

Prior to that, he worked at Halifax for around 12 years, starting as a graduate trainee and then working his way up to senior bank manager.

Barry Carter, Hinckley and Rugby Building Society’s CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Danny to Hinckley and Rugby. His experience, knowledge and passion for providing outstanding member service are second to none.

“As part of my executive team, he will be a key person to help drive our member-centric growth agenda. He joins us at an exciting moment in our history for both members and colleagues.”

Cranie added: “I am delighted to join Hinckley and Rugby to help deliver our new vision and five-year business plan. The customer-centric ethos and values of the society mirror my own passion for putting customers at the heart of every decision we make.

“It’s an exciting time to join as we get set to launch our digital proposition, which will widen our reach to attract new members to the society. I’m looking forward to using my business transformation experience to help us achieve further operational efficiencies and deliver outstanding customer experiences and outcomes.”

In an interview with this publication last year, Carter said that the mutual would focus on self-build and buy to let (BTL) along with technology upgrades, and the “next chapter” would be about “growing in the right way”.