You are here: Home - News -

News

Growing proportion of homeowners turn to equity release for debt consolidation

by:
  • 02/07/2024
  • 0
Growing proportion of homeowners turn to equity release for debt consolidation
Taking out equity release to repay a mortgage or consolidate debts has risen in popularity, putting it on an equal footing with home improvements.

Analysis from lender Pure Retirement shows that 25% of its borrowers release equity to improve their home, while a further 25% use plans to repay their debts.

The proportion of borrowers using equity release to repay debts has risen by 4% quarter-on-quarter and 3% since Q2 last year.

The percentage of homeowners using equity release for home improvements has remained the same.

Holidays, gifting and car purchases continue to round out the top five most popular reasons, with each representing around 9-10% each.

 

Drawing down cash for improvements

For drawdown borrowers, home improvements continue to be the primary reason for releasing funds, at 27%. At 19%, debt and mortgage repayment continues to remain the second-most popular reason.

Holidays remain the third-most popular use of funds among drawdown customers, with a 14% share representing a 4% uplift compared to overall figures.

Lump sum customers continue to use released funds for more needs-based reasons. Some 30% are withdrawing finance to repay debt.

Establishing a contingency fund is also the fourth-most popular reason among this group, accounting for 8% of all new lump sum customers in Q2.

Paul Carter (pictured), CEO, said: “These figures continue to underline the importance of offering a holistic product offering that can cater for both aspirational and needs-based borrowing, with primary borrowing reasons now evenly split between home improvements and debt repayments. The divergent borrowing habits of lump sum and drawdown customers similarly emphasise the different roles these types of products offer, and the varying needs they can cater for.”

Equity release lending contracted by 6% quarter-on-quarter to £504m during the first three months of this year, market data showed. Figures from the Equity Release Council (ERC) revealed there were 14,216 borrowers in the market in Q1, with 55% taking a drawdown plan.

New drawdown borrowers tend to take out larger loans than lump sum customers, with an average loan of £114,911 for drawdown borrowers compared to £103,492 for lump sum borrowers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.