Average five-year fixed mortgage rate below 5% for first time since May – Rightmove

by:
  • 03/07/2024
  • 0
The average five-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen below 5% for the first time in two months, data from a property firm showed.

The Rightmove weekly mortgage tracker found the average five-year fixed mortgage rate was now 4.99%, as of 3 July, down from an average of 5.02% a week ago. 

Compared to last year, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate was lower than the average of 5.69% in 2023. 

The average two-year fixed rate also fell from 5.42% last week to 5.37% this week and was down from 6.17% last year. 

These reductions come after Accord said it was making the most of the current stable market and lowering rates across its residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges.

At the same time, Rightmove’s data found that the average monthly mortgage payment for a first-time buyer had also fallen annually from £1,203 to £1,131. This is based on a mortgage at 85% loan to value (LTV) against a typical first-time buyer home worth £227,757 over 25 years. 

 

Mortgage rate movements across LTV tiers 

As of 3 July, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a deal at 60% loan to value (LTV) was 4.82%, down from 4.82% last week. Week-to-week, the average five-year fixed rate at the same tier fell from 4.42% to 4.39%. 

Respectively, these rates came to 5.85% and 5.42% a year ago. 

At 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate fell from 5.25% to 5.22% over the week, while the average five-year fixed rate moved from 4.88% to 4.86%. 

Annually, these were both down from averages of 6.03% and 5.56% respectively. 

The average two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV was 5.38% as of today, while the average five-year fixed rate was 4.99%. Both averages were lower than the respective rates of 5.42% and 5.01% last week, and 6.17% and 5.68% a year ago. 

The average two-year fixed rate came to 5.65% at 90% LTV, down from 5.68% last week. This was also lower than the average of 6.28% a year ago. Meanwhile, the average five-year fixed rate was 5.16% as of 3 July, down from 5.19% on a weekly basis and 5.82% annually. 

At 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 6.11%, while the average five-year fixed rate was 5.67%. 

Both were lower than last week’s respective rates of 6.12% and 5.74%. These were also respectively down on rates of 6.75% and 6.08% a year ago.  

 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

