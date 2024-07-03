Election results will not impact landlords plans to buy or sell portfolios

Around 59% of landlords say a new Labour government would have no impact on their decision to grow or sell their portfolios.

According to a survey from Foxtons, which surveyed around 1,000 landlords, this rises to 76% under a Conservative government.

Recent polls from Electoral Calculus suggests that Labour will win a majority of 470 seats, with the Conservatives potentially falling to around 61 seats.

Around 7% strongly agree that Labour supported the private rented sector, with 14% only slightly agreeing.

This increases slightly for the Conservatives, with 9% strongly agreeing that it supports the private rented sector and 28% slightly agreeing.

Regarding voting intention, around three quarters of respondents said that the political parties’ policies on the private rented sector will have an important impact on how they vote.

Approximately 37% of landlords said policies would be very important and a further 37% said it was somewhat important.

Only 15% of landlords said it was not very important and 11% said it would have no impact on their voting decision.

A survey from Landbay found that almost half of landlords were undecided on who to vote for in the general election.

A further 63% stated that legislating against market rent had the potential to “disrupt landlord calculations”.

Nearly a third of respondents called for an increase in the supply of social housing so low-income and homeless households do not have to rely on the private rented sector. Reform to land developments was the least important.

Foxtons managing director of lettings, Gareth Atkins, said: “The upcoming election is set to have a significant impact on the private rental sector, with landlords closely monitoring party policies and their potential effects.

“Our survey indicates that a considerable number of landlords are concerned about the implications of legislating against market rent with the majority of landlords thinking it will have the potential to disrupt landlord calculations.

“Overall, it seems that most landlords will not be altering their approach to investing in, owning and renting their properties. This should also be seen as most welcome from the point of view of tenants too in that it is unlikely that landlords will be running for the exits on Friday – no matter what happens.”