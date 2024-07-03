Private Label brings out ‘rockstar’ mortgage range

Relaunched lender Private Label has introduced a “rockstar” range, aimed at individuals for those who are “talented, stand out, and defy conventional norms”.

The range features interest-only lending up to 90% loan to value (LTV), including into retirement, and has flexibility around self-employment and complex income.

It also accepts professional individuals with less than 12 months’ trading history and will consider foreign nationals who have been living in the UK for fewer than a year.

The range will also accommodate large loans exceeding £5m.

For brokers wanting access to the rockstar range they should contact Brightstar Financial, who have a dedicated Private Label team.

Private Label was founded by Stephen Knight, Barry Searle, Jeff Knight, Simon Knight and Godfrey Blight and worked with a number of smaller, centralised lenders to design mortgage products in the late 1980s.

The company was then sold to General Motors and became GMAC-RFC, and after the financial crisis, it was transferred into Paratus AMC.

Brightstar bought the website and registered the company around eight years ago, with Paul Brett (pictured) joining Brightstar Group to relaunch the proposition earlier this year.

Private Label offered “tailored solutions and customised pricing based on individual risk assessments, with a client-centric approach offering personalised mortgage solutions through in-depth understanding of each client”.

It has an exclusive panel of strategic partnerships with lenders that will prioritise Private Label applications for loans of £500,000 or more.

Brett said: “We’re really excited about this new chapter and believe that Private Label will appeal to a wider range of intermediaries in providing solutions they can’t find elsewhere. The Rockstar Range of mortgages is our first launch in this next evolution of the Private Label brand.”

Bradley Moore, Brightstar Group deputy CEO, added: “We have never been shy of innovating and this next tranche of lending for Private Label is a return to ‘true exclusivity’ with the end goal being to assist even more borrowers with complex scenarios.”