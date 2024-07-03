You are here: Home - News -

Target Group hires Trevorrow as chief commercial officer

by:
  • 03/07/2024
Digital transformation specialist Target Group has appointed Tom Trevorrow (pictured) as its chief commercial officer.

In his role at Target Group, Trevorrow will work with the firm’s client teams to “strengthen the customer experience and ensure client needs are being met”.

He will also work with the senior team to “ensure the right processes and governance is in place” to ensure agility and use the expertise of the Tech Mahindra to help clients and internal processes.

He was previously managing director at Optima Legal for around two years and before that spent more than a decade at Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure, most recently as commercial director.

Before that he was a solicitor at Hyder for around a year and prior to that, was associate at King and Spalding.

Peter O’Connor, CEO of Target Group, added: “With Tom’s clear expertise and proven track record, there’s no doubt he will be a real asset to our client teams and to Target as we continue to scale. In particular, Tom has been instrumental in business transformation and understands the critical role business process outsourcing (BPO) can play in helping businesses realise their potential. This fits really well with Target’s own skills and strategy and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Trevorrow added: “I’m really pleased to be joining Target at a very exciting time for the business. A clear focus across the market is on improving customer experience and it’s something I’m very passionate about.

“My hope is we can continue to shape the team as a commercial function, to make a positive change not just for the people who work in our team, but for customers and the ultimate customers of Target as well.”

He continued: “By working closely with our clients and understanding exactly their requirements, we can grow Target through the success of our customers. We have to remain agile and continue to have the right governance in place to make decisions quickly and at the right levels to move the business forward. It’s making sure we do this in the right way that fits with Target’s ethos and strategy to best support its proven propositions.”

Target Group has been growing its team, recently hiring Melanie Spencer as sales and growth lead at the firm.

