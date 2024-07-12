Family BS celebrates 10 years in business

The Family Building Society will mark its 10th year of business and meeting the needs of mortgage and savings customers this weekend.

The Epsom-based mutual was established on 14 July 2014, and since then has more than doubled the amount lent to families and other borrowers to get them onto the property ladder.

The Family Building Society has also seen savers double the money deposited with the mutual.

Since launching to market, the mutual has increased its membership from just over 51,000 members to 63,000 in 2024.

It has received over 50 industry awards and volunteered 1,000 hours to local charities since launching its charity volunteer day for employees in 2017.

The Family Building Society also launched its Windfall Bond in 2014, and to date has paid out more than £5.1m in prizes.

In its 2023 results, Family Building Society posted an underlying group profit before tax of £20m, up from the previous year’s £16.4m.

Mark Bogard (pictured), chief executive of Family Building Society, said: “When we started, I was a bit worried that some families really don’t like each other. But despite the inevitable tensions here and there, most families get along pretty well and know that they have to work together across the generations to help each other and make the most of their money.

“Launching anything new is always pretty hairy and you just don’t know if it’ll succeed. We have succeeded. We have grown, got more customers, improved what we do and we still treat people as individuals, which is what they want, something that is getting rarer and rarer nowadays.”

He added: “Our biggest opportunity is that lots of people still haven’t heard of us.”

This year, Family Building Society revealed its intention to launch a limited company offset buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage and the mutual has said there was “plenty of opportunity” in the later life lending market.