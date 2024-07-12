Try Mortgage Network teams up with UnderwriteMe

Try Mortgage Network (TMN), the appointed representative network owned by Try Financial, has partnered with UnderwriteMe.

The platform will be fully integrated into TMN’s client relationship management (CRM) provider, One Mortgage System (OMS).

Ian Merriman, head of recruitment at TMN, said: “UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform allows our members to obtain underwritten quotes from multiple insurers for multiple products by completing one set of questions, saving our members, and clients, time and money.

“The system also offers a Defaqto comparison to gain more insight and to assist with compliance, while advisers are also able to go straight to application without re-keying data. It’s a vital tool for us and our business writers to ensure good customer outcomes.”

John Revill, sales development manager at UnderwriteMe, said that the protection platform was “growing rapidly, with more firms registering to use the platform on a daily basis”.

He added: “The uptake of the platform over the last few years has been great to see, and to add Try Mortgage Network to that list is testament to that growth.

“We’re proud to add TMN [to] the list of our partners, and with the OMS integration, we’re now able to place the protection platform in the heart of the advice process. This now makes it even easier to use and benefit from the real-time underwriting the Protection Platform offers. We look forward to working with Try Mortgage Network and their advisers to realise the full value the Protection Platform offers.”

Neal Jannels, managing director at OMS, added: “The integration of UnderwriteMe last December into our platform was implemented exactly because of such feedback from our users, who found them a fantastic option for their brokers to help them convert more protection business.”