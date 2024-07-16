NatWest brings out Airbnb-friendly mortgage terms

NatWest has introduced Airbnb-friendly mortgage terms so new and existing customers can homeshare.

The lender said that the updated terms for platforms like Airbnb mean customers can share a spare room or their whole home with guests and will offer a “welcome boost” to new and existing mortgage holders struggling with higher interest rates and wishing to rent their property short term.

A typical host in the UK can earn around £5,500 per year on Airbnb, which could cover 69% of the average annual mortgage payment.

This could offer a “significant boost to families and households who are struggling to make ends meet”.

New and existing customers can benefit from the lender’s updated terms if they keep to conditions set out by the bank. This includes up to 90 nights in a rolling 12-month period and only doing so with an approved platform.

NatWest said that by “allowing people to leverage their properties as an additional, flexible income stream, this update broadens the path to homeownership”.

“The new terms acknowledge that for many, the journey to owning a home is one that can be navigated with the help of diverse income sources like Airbnb. It’s a progressive step that aligns with the realities of the modern sharing economy and the evolving needs of today’s homeowners and aspiring homeowners alike,” it said.

Lloyd Cochrane (pictured), head of mortgages at NatWest, said: “At NatWest, we want to support our customers by widening their options through our proposition, including sharing their homes through sites such as Airbnb. By updating our policy, this will offer more flexibility and allow more people to take up the benefits of homesharing.”

Amanda Cupples, general manager for UK and Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “NatWest’s Airbnb-friendly mortgage terms are a welcome boost to families facing the continued prospect of higher mortgage rates.

“With two-thirds of UK Airbnb hosts saying that the extra income helps them afford the rising cost of living, the act of occasionally renting out your home on Airbnb can help cover up to 69% of the expenses associated with an average UK mortgage. We urge other lenders to follow NatWest’s example and help homeowners to boost their income to keep pace with rising costs.”