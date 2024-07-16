Santander launches one-year fixed rate BTL mortgage

At the same time, Santander has cut its BTL and residential fixed and tracker rate mortgage rates by up to 0.14%.
The one-year BTL mortgage is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and is priced at 5.37% with a £1,749 fee.
BTL price cuts
Highlights of the BTL rate reductions include:
• 5.29% two-year fixed rate purchase, available up to 60% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.13%.
• 4.81% five-year fixed rate purchase, available up to 75% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.1%.
• 5.43% two-year fixed rate remortgage, available up to 75% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.07%.
Residential rate cuts
Highlights of the residential rate cuts include:
• 4.58% two-year fixed rate purchase at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, reduced by 0.06%.
• 5.93% two-year fixed rate remortgage at 90% LTV with a £999 fee, reduced by 0.1%.
• 4.37% five-year fixed rate purchase at 60% with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.11%.
• 5.41% five-year fixed rate purchase at 95% LTV with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, reduced by 0.05%.
Graham Sellar (pictured), head of the intermediary channel, said: “We know that the volatile rates this year have made it a tricky market for both customers and brokers supporting them with a remortgage or new borrowing. We’re pleased to introduce a one-year fixed rate product to our buy-to-let offering, giving landlords certainty of payments while offering more flexibility than a traditional longer fixed rate.”
Yesterday, the lender announced it would lower its BTL and residential fixed rates.