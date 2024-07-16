You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander launches one-year fixed rate BTL mortgage

by:
  • 16/07/2024
  • 0
Santander launches one-year fixed rate BTL mortgage
Santander has a launched a one-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage to offer landlords more flexibility to switch to cheaper deal should rates fall.

At the same time, Santander has cut its BTL and residential fixed and tracker rate mortgage rates by up to 0.14%.

The one-year BTL mortgage is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and is priced at 5.37% with a £1,749 fee.

 

BTL price cuts

Highlights of the BTL rate reductions include:
• 5.29% two-year fixed rate purchase, available up to 60% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.13%.
• 4.81% five-year fixed rate purchase, available up to 75% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.1%.
• 5.43% two-year fixed rate remortgage, available up to 75% LTV with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.07%.

 

Residential rate cuts

Highlights of the residential rate cuts include:
• 4.58% two-year fixed rate purchase at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, reduced by 0.06%.
• 5.93% two-year fixed rate remortgage at 90% LTV with a £999 fee, reduced by 0.1%.
• 4.37% five-year fixed rate purchase at 60% with a £0 fee, reduced by 0.11%.
• 5.41% five-year fixed rate purchase at 95% LTV with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, reduced by 0.05%.

Graham Sellar (pictured), head of the intermediary channel, said: “We know that the volatile rates this year have made it a tricky market for both customers and brokers supporting them with a remortgage or new borrowing. We’re pleased to introduce a one-year fixed rate product to our buy-to-let offering, giving landlords certainty of payments while offering more flexibility than a traditional longer fixed rate.”

Yesterday, the lender announced it would lower its BTL and residential fixed rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.