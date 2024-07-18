Butterfield Mortgages promotes Scott and Madar

Butterfield Mortgages has promoted Wendy Scott to senior business development manager (BDM) and Radhika Madar to senior relationship manager.

The firm said that the promotions were part of its “continued focus on delivering exceptional service for high-net-worth [HNW] clients seeking residential mortgages against prime properties in London”.

Scott has been a BDM at Butterfield Mortgages since 2016. Before that, she worked at Metro Bank for around three years, initially as a mortgage consultant, then as a BDM and then as a key account manager.

Prior to that, she was a mortgage adviser at Lloyds Banking Group for around five years. Before that, she was senior underwriter for UCB Home Loans for Nationwide for around six years.

Madar has been at Butterfield Mortgages for around seven years as a credit relationship manager for UK prime real estate.

She was previously a real estate finance specialist at Enes for more than a year, and prior to that, she was an associate partner at St James’s Place Wealth Management Group.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said: “Both Wendy and Radhika have extensive experience within the UK mortgage industry and have proven their abilities in providing tailored solutions and financing requirements to meet the needs of our individual clients.

“I have every confidence they will continue to play a key role in further developing our relationships with clients and intermediaries alike.”