Mojo Mortgages integrates with Twenty7tec’s Apply module

  • 18/07/2024
Broker firm Mojo Mortgages has integrated Twenty7tec’s Apply module into its back-office system.

The integration of the Apply module builds on Mojo Mortgages’ relationship with Twenty7tec, as it has used its Source module since it joined Twenty7tec in 2018.

The Apply module allows advisers to do research and submit decisions in principle (DIPs) and full mortgage applications to lenders.

The module streamlines the application submission process as it is a single point of transmission for all data and documents around the application, minimising re-keying and giving time back to advisers.

John Fraser-Tucker, head of mortgages at Mojo Mortgages, said: “Twenty7tec’s Apply tool has enhanced our mortgage application process and, therefore, by extension, our customers’.

“The Apply tool automatically fills in application forms for various mortgage lenders on a singular platform, eliminating the need to enter data manually. The Apply tool has streamlined the process for our mortgage experts, saving hours of time across all of our mortgage applications.

“This extra time allows our mortgage experts to spend more time on the aspects of their job that they love the most – providing more personalised solutions, helping more people join the property ladder or helping them find the best deal for their circumstances.”

Megha Srivastava, national account manager at Twenty7tec, said: “This is a fantastic collaboration between two progressive and ambitious technology businesses that share the same desire to improve the adviser and customer experience. Mojo Mortgages has been a long-standing partner of ours and we’re excited to be supporting them with this latest initiative.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

