Mojo Mortgages integrates with Twenty7tec’s Apply module

Broker firm Mojo Mortgages has integrated Twenty7tec’s Apply module into its back-office system.

The integration of the Apply module builds on Mojo Mortgages’ relationship with Twenty7tec, as it has used its Source module since it joined Twenty7tec in 2018.

The Apply module allows advisers to do research and submit decisions in principle (DIPs) and full mortgage applications to lenders.

The module streamlines the application submission process as it is a single point of transmission for all data and documents around the application, minimising re-keying and giving time back to advisers.

John Fraser-Tucker, head of mortgages at Mojo Mortgages, said: “Twenty7tec’s Apply tool has enhanced our mortgage application process and, therefore, by extension, our customers’.

“The Apply tool automatically fills in application forms for various mortgage lenders on a singular platform, eliminating the need to enter data manually. The Apply tool has streamlined the process for our mortgage experts, saving hours of time across all of our mortgage applications.

“This extra time allows our mortgage experts to spend more time on the aspects of their job that they love the most – providing more personalised solutions, helping more people join the property ladder or helping them find the best deal for their circumstances.”

Megha Srivastava, national account manager at Twenty7tec, said: “This is a fantastic collaboration between two progressive and ambitious technology businesses that share the same desire to improve the adviser and customer experience. Mojo Mortgages has been a long-standing partner of ours and we’re excited to be supporting them with this latest initiative.”